Nancy Pelosi, husband buys millions of worth calling options at Google, Disney, despite ethical concerns from the party





Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul publicly repelled concerns from her own party over the ethics of individual stock trading parliamentarians, stocks such as Disney, Google and Salesforce just two days later. I bought millions of dollars in my call options.

“We are a free market economy,” Democratic leaders told reporters at a press conference on December 15. [lawmakers] You should be able to participate in it. “

And that’s exactly what the Pelosi family did.

Paul Pelosi has purchased a stock of Alphabet worth $ 500,000 to $ 1 million. He also scooped up Disney’s stock worth $ 100,000 to $ 250,000 and bought $ 250,000 to $ 500,000 in a call option from chip maker Micron Technology.

Pelosi and Trump have released details of a duel event commemorating the first anniversary of the Capitol riots.

Three days later, on December 20, the two made two separate purchases at Salesforce. One time is worth $ 100,000 to $ 250,000, another time is worth $ 500,000 to $ 1 million, and one Roblox purchase is worth $ 250,000 to $ 500,000.

Paul Pelosi, who runs a real estate and venture capital investment firm, has previously made a fortune at companies that his wife is supposed to regulate, such as Amazon, Google, and Apple.

Recent purchases of call options can bring enormous wealth to the family.

Pelosi’s backlash against ethical concerns arises when Democratic New York lawmaker Alexandria Ocasiocortes reiterates her support for banning parliamentary practices.

Ocasio-Cortez argues that lawmakers should refrain from buying or selling stocks or other assets because they can access information that is inaccessible to the general public and can create and pass policies.

As she wrote on Instagram, I choose not to hold anything so that I can remain fair about policy making. I want to work as ethically and fairly as possible. “

Senator Elizabeth Warren of the Democratic Party of Massachusetts also has the problem that she owns individual shares. In 2018, she introduced a law banning this practice not only for members of the House of Representatives but also for White House staff.

Stock trading by parliamentarians and their families has been talked about over the past few years, after lawmakers from both parties have scrutinized prominent deals. Parliament passed a law known as the Stock Law almost 10 years ago, following the parliamentary trade scandal, but the law signed by former President Barack Obama on April 4, 2012 is still convicted. Is not …

Legal experts say insider trading cases are very difficult to prosecute because they rely on proving whether someone acted on non-public information.

Click here for more information on the Washington Examiner

In October, New Jersey Democrat Tom Malinowski did not disclose a $ 1 million worth of transactions with medical and technology companies involved in the COVID-19 response, according to the Associated Press. The House Ethics Board has repeatedly fined him for failing to report his stock transaction.

Republican Rep. Mike Kelley of Pennsylvania was elected earlier this year because he refused to work with the Parliamentary Ethics Department on a rough stock trading allegation. Kelly is being scrutinized for a stock purchase claimed by investigators to have been influenced by the information his wife had as a member of parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/nancy-pelosi-husband-buy-call-options-worth-millions-in-google-disney-despite-ethics-concerns-from-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos