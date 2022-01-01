South Korea wants Google and Apple to block play to win the game





The Game Rating and Administration Committee of South Korea will move to ban games on Google Play and Apple’s App Store that require the purchase of NFTs to play.

NFTs are a major issue between gamers and developers in the modern online gaming space. Some believe they are new and innovative means of profit, while others consider them unnecessary and risky investments that may require excessive energy to maintain. Publishers like Ubisoft and GSC Game World faced incredible backlash when they announced plans to bring NFTs to future games. Some governments are currently taking steps to better regulate their practices.

The South Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee recently called for mobile app marketplaces such as Google Play and Apple’s App Store to block new Play-to-Earn releases that require the purchase of a prerequisite NFT to play. Did. They have also moved to exclude current and upcoming play-to-ear games by rejecting the age restrictions required by South Korean digital app store fronts.

The South Korean government’s concerns surrounding these new gaming practices may be due to their relevance to gambling and what they call a “speculative money-making plan.” In South Korea, games that provide prizes and other funds that can be exchanged directly for cash are strictly regulated, and in-game monetary rewards in South Korea are prohibited from exceeding 10,000 won, which is just over US $ 8. increase.

These regulations stemmed from the growing popularity of the game “Sea Story,” which is adjacent to slot machines, in South Korea in the mid-2000s. Sea Story did not generate any direct monetary rewards and instead offered gift certificates to avoid government involvement. However, third-party stores and markets that exchange these certificates for cash quickly became widespread, which ultimately led to a significant increase in organized crime. Not surprisingly, the South Korean government is now wary of allowing similar practices to take hold.

This incident reflects a recent problem experienced in Western countries. In 2020, Belgium and the Netherlands banned most forms of loot box in-game rewards, and some less restrictive measures were taken in the United Kingdom and the United States. Still, most governments seem too late to keep up with the ever-changing trends, as Ubisoft is driving the new Quartz initiative and the CEO of EA has stated that NFTs are important to the future of the game.

South Korea seems to be strongly opposed to NFTs, which play a role in video games, but blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are flourishing domestically. This is a big difference compared to China, where cryptocurrencies are banned. The government’s game management committee believes that the perceived anti-blockchain stance is a “misunderstanding,” the goal of which is to prevent “guessing,” not to thwart new and lucrative technologies. Said.

Source: Crypto News Flash, IGN

Source: Crypto News Flash, IGN

