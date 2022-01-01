Alphabet CEO was ordered to testify about the turmoil of private browsing in Google Chrome





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai needs to answer the question about whether Google will continue to track … [+] Even if the user activates the browser’s private browsing mode, as originally reported by Bloomberg Law.

Getty Images

A proceeding filed in a federal court in California in June 2020 argues that Google Chrome’s secret mode isn’t as private as people think.

As Bloomberg Law first reported, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai needs to answer questions about whether Google will continue to track users even if the browser’s private browsing mode is activated.

Proceedings, Brown et alv. Google LLC was filed on June 2, 2020 and was assigned to Judge Lucy H. Koh of the US District Court in San Jose, California.

Plaintiffs state that Pichai has his own personal knowledge of issues related to Chrome browsers and privacy concerns, so Pichai will testify on Monday 27th to testify the case for up to two hours. An order was issued. Early in the case, the court also ordered Google Chief Marketing Officer Lorraine Twohill to answer questions about how tech giants promoted browser features.

Google’s legal team tried to prevent Pichai from testifying in the case. They argued that lower-level employees working directly in the Chrome browser were better suited to answer questions about how the browser’s private browsing feature works.

In a proceeding filed in a federal court in California in June 2020, Google Chrome’s secret mode … [+] Modes are not as private as people think.

Getty Images

The complaint is that Google will continue to collect duplicate GET request records, IP addresses of users connected to the Internet, user IDs, geographic locations, cookies and other fingerprint data in order to continue collecting user data in private browsing mode. Claims to be collecting. The proceedings allege that Google details the features of secret mode in Google’s Chrome privacy notices, official statements from Pichai and other executives, and key communications released by Google.

Google disagrees with this claim, saying that when a user opens a new private browsing tab or window, the secret mode feature is explicitly disclosed and that the user’s online activity may continue to appear on the websites they visit. I’m chanting. Google requested the court to dismiss the class action, but in March 2021, Kor dismissed the request.

When a user opens a new incognito mode window or tab in the Chrome browser, Google says the browser doesn’t store browsing history, cookies, site data, and the information entered in the form. However, Google says online activities may still be visible to the websites, employers, schools, and internet service providers you visit. With the current version of Chrome, users can switch between blocking third-party cookies in incognito mode.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda told Bloomberg that the company helped plaintiffs’ myriad requests during the evidence-gathering phase of the trial. He said Pichai’s request to testify was unjustified and overkill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/johanmoreno/2021/12/31/alphabet-ceo-ordered-to-testify-about-private-browsing-confusion-on-google-chrome/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos