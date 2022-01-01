What e-reader is using Google Play?





Many people who want to buy an e-reader want to install their favorite app. This is usually done on Google Play. I have a large number of eBook readers running Android but not locked down or supporting sideloading. The only option is to set up a third party market. What is an ebook reader that out of the box and supports Google Play?

There are many Android e-readers such as Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 and Tolino Vision 6. These are tightly locked in the graphical user interface and all traces of Android are locked out so you can’t install the app. .. There are other devices such as Bigme B1 Pro Plus, Hisense A7CC, but you can’t install Google Play. Everything needs to be sideloaded, including the alternative app market.

Dasung is not an ebook reader

Dasung has two devices that support Google Play. 78 and 103 variants that are not e-readers. These products are Google Play certified and the app is ready to install. The Not e-Reader series can be considered as an EINK tablet. You have the option to purchase and take notes on your touch screen or WACOM-enabled display. It features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, warm and cool lighting, and a huge 6400mAh battery.

Boyue

Boyue is currently being sold to another company within a few weeks. Google Play is installed on their Likebook series. If you can find them, the company has a wide range of products. Likebook Mars, Alita, Ares, Muses, Mimas, P6, P78, P10, P10W all support Play, so you can install your favorite ebook app.

Onyx Boox

OnyxBoox supports Google Play, but it is not pre-installed. You need to enable some features, such as enabling the Play service in the settings menu and installing apps from unknown sources. The Onyx App Store has Play files that need to be installed and the device needs to be registered with Google. This can take hours or even days. I’ve taken an extensive tutorial on how to enable Play on Onyx devices.

Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past 12 years. His articles have been featured on major local news sources and websites such as CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post, and The New York Times. He lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

