



The Champions Trophy of the Litchfield Patriot British Amateur Championship in Arizona is in the hands of the Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket for the first time in three years. Junior Connor Howe scored a 9-under 63 in the final round of Friday and a three-stroke victory at the 11th annual event at the Wigwan Golf Club.

Howe, who finished ninth at the event last December, joined former Yellow Jacket teammate Noah Norton as Patriot All-America Champion. Norton won in 2019.

Howe tied for 4th place by two strokes, won a double eagle on the 10th hole of par 5, and hit a junior in Ogden, Utah with a 7-under back 9 to play the final round. 63, set a low-round tournament record. Howe threw 54 holes, a total of 15 under 195, three strokes behind Parker Jackson, a sophomore at the University of Notre Dame.

Following his South East amateur victory in the summer of 2020, Howes won his second major amateur event.

With 18 remaining fields, I didn’t know where I was standing, so I wanted to take a closer look at myself and avoid making big numbers. That’s what I did. -5 10thhole shot him at the top of the leaderboard, which is part of the -7 (28) back nine. I knew I needed to start something, but I didn’t know how much, but the albatrosses really did things well.

Howe threw a golf ball at the spectators after finishing his victory on the 18th hole.

On the Wigwam Gold Course, Howe turned -8, two shots away from the lead, landed a third iron just before the hole, and found the cup one hop later. He made five more birdies and finished the back nine with a -7. This is the worst closing nine in Patriot All-America history.

Howe said he was just starting to putt well and made some putts on 12 and 13 and looked closely at the birdies and capitalized them.

HowesTech teammate Christo Lamprecht also participated in the event, tying in 8th place, scoring 67-68-66 rounds and a total of 201 9-inch pars.

Patriot All-America works with the Folds of Honor Foundation to honor fallen and seriously injured soldiers. At the opening ceremony of the event last Sunday, golfers received a golf bag donated by PING Corporation with the names and services of the fallen or injured military personnel they represent. Participants also received a card with the story of the soldier so they can get to know the soldier.

