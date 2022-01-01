The league will enter 2022 as Canada’s latest unicorn in a round led by TDM Growth Partners





The league will see the ball fall at a valuation of $ 1 billion.

In a year of historic valuation, the league’s new funding round squeezed another Canadian tech unicorn before the clock rang at midnight in 2021. BetaKit has learned.

Sources have confirmed to BetaKit that a Toronto-based health care startup has raised US $ 70 million in a new loan that ended today. These sources, who wanted to remain anonymous because they weren’t allowed to speak on behalf of the company, had a league pre-valuation of $ 850 million in funding prices ($ 1.1 billion). And showed that it is Canada’s latest high-tech unicorn.

According to Crunchbase, the new investment will bring the league’s total funding to over $ 140 million. Notable past investors include Telus Ventures, Wittington Ventures, RBC Ventures, OMERS Ventures, Portag3 Ventures, Real Ventures, Manulife and BDC.

The investment was led by TDM Growth Partners based in Sydney and New York, Australia. The company has invested in a variety of prominent technology companies, including Square, Twilio, Spotify, and Slack, which grew up in Canada.

It was not possible to ask TDM for comment by the time it was published. When contacted by phone, League CEO and founder Michael Serbinis declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the league told BetaKit that the company “is in the process of raising funds and is talking to several potential investors but cannot provide information at this time.”

It was a long way to the unicorn status for the league and its founders. He once set an ambitious goal of reaching a $ 1 billion valuation by 2018. Founded in 2014 by cereal entrepreneurs after selling e-leader startup Kobo to Rakuten for $ 315. The league’s original vision was $ 1 million, Uber’s vision for a healthcare service that enables users to find, connect and chat with local health professionals and healthcare professionals.

Check out the league app released in Canada in 2015.

“We were building a data-rich mobile platform that focused on prevention and empowered people to manage their health,” Serbinis told BetaKit before the league’s launch in Canada. “We want to help people stay healthy every day and connect people with a wide range of healthcare professionals and personalized services through an easy-to-use mobile experience.

At the time, the company was already looking for partnerships with insurance companies and employers, and by 2016, the league had raised funds from insurance and financial strategies such as Manulife and Power Financial. Later that year, the League added former Sun Life Financial Executive Lori Casselman, now President of Toronto-based Wello, as Chief Health Officer before launching insurance products at RBC.

During the nine months of selling the benefits platform, the majority of sales were account or health and wellness service spending, Serbinis told BetaKit in 2016. Amazing experience, paper and all these forms, and frustration with existing health insurance are very outdated and difficult. Why can’t you provide health insurance?

By 2018, the league had a valuation of less than $ 1 billion, but with a $ 62 million CAD Series B round led by Telus Ventures and insurance partners AETNA, Humana, Signa, United Healthcare and Met. The portfolio including Life has expanded. ..

Since then, the company seems to have focused on building a technology infrastructure to enhance the digital healthcare experience of providers, payers, and consumer healthcare professionals.

According to Crunchbase, the league hosted an unannounced “corporate round” in 2019 shortly after launching the Health Benefits Experience (HBX) platform. By February 2020, the league had provided HBX to customers of Wealth Management and Benefits Provider Canada Life. A few months later, the company announced a “Powered by League” partner program to enhance its digital medical infrastructure for pharmacies, healthcare systems and financial institutions. By the end of this year, the league had partnered with Loblaw Companies to build PC Health, a new health-focused app for grocery giants (Wittington Ventures owns and operates Loblaws in particular. It is also a subsidiary of a holding company owned by the Weston family.) The league also signed a contract in 2021 to build a health and benefits platform for Humana, the third largest health insurance provider in the United States.

In 2021, the league joined the growing list of Canadian technology companies such as Trulioo, Ada, Blockstream, Dapper Labs, Clio, FreshBooks and Clearco to secure the unicorn’s reputation.

