Want to buy and sell gold with the Google Pay app?Method is as follows

Have you used Google Pay to complete various online financial transactions, including payments? If you want to use the app, you need to know that you can buy and sell gold digitally on Google Pay via MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. using existing payment methods. This information was provided by the Google Pay support page. According to the information provided by the application, if you buy or sell gold through the Google Pay app, you will buy 99.99% pure 24K gold units from MMTC-PAMP. Purchased gold will be stored in the Gold Accumulation Plan (GAP) managed by MMTC-PAMP.

Gold purchased or received with your Google Pay account will appear in your Gold Locker. Please note that Gold Locker is a visual digital display of your GAP account balance. You can also view all transactions, buy gold, and sell gold back to MMTC-PAMP from your locker. Please note that Google Pay Gold Locker is linked to your SIM and phone number. If you change your SIM or phone number, you will need to verify your ID to restore access to your account.

If you want to buy or sell gold on Google Pay, check out this step-by-step guide.

How to buy gold with Google Pay

1. Open Google Pay.

2.[新規]Tap.

3. Type “Gold Locker” in the search bar and tap it.

Four.[購入]Tap. The current market purchase price of gold (including tax) is displayed. The purchase price is subject to change throughout the day, so this price will remain locked for 5 minutes after the purchase begins. Please note that taxes may vary by region based on zip code.

5. Enter the amount of gold you want to purchase in INR. There is no overall limit on the total amount of gold you can buy. However, there is a daily limit of 50,000 for purchases per day. The minimum purchase amount is 1 gold. However, GAP accounts totaling more than 49,999 must comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) criteria before additional purchases are allowed.

6. Tap the check mark.

7. Select your preferred payment method in the window that appears and[続行]Tap to proceed with payment. Within minutes after the transaction is confirmed, the gold will appear in the locker.

Please note that you cannot cancel after processing the transaction. However, you can sell it back at the current market price. Also, if payment fails while purchasing gold, the withdrawn money will be refunded within 3 business days.

