As the number of Omicron cases increased, the CES Tech Show was shortened to 3 days





The annual CES (formerly known as Consumer Electronics Show) gadget convention will be three days instead of four days after the increase in COVID-19 cases and the withdrawal of some of its most famous technical presenters. ..

The Consumer Electronics Association, the organizer of the convention, announced in a statement on Friday that the CES will run one day shorter than planned from January 5th to 7th. According to spokeswoman Jeanne Avella, the event still confirms that more than 2,200 exhibitors will showcase their products at the Las Vegas convention.

Also read: CES 2021: How do we pave the way in a rapidly changing world?

The announcement follows the withdrawal of tech giants from CES last week because of the health risks of the Omicron variant, including mobile companies like T-Mobile, where the CEO was scheduled to give a keynote speech. Social media companies such as computer maker Lenovo, Twitter, and Facebook’s parent company Meta have also canceled their plans to participate. Media outlets, including CNN, said they would cancel or reduce coverage, the AP report explains.

CES was virtually held last year. This year will be an online and face-to-face hybrid, with organizers offering digital registration to access about 40 livestreaming events, Abella said.

On the convention floor, participants are required to present proof of vaccination and wear a mask. The organizer requires participants to undergo a COVID-19 test prior to arrival, but no negative results are required.

Reuters reports that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States has doubled in eight days, averaging a record high of 329,000 per day.

Concerns over the new variant of the loom, according to a Reuters report, have led many other companies to stop giving face-to-face presentations at events over the past few days, and many companies such as Advanced Micro Devices and Proctor & Gamble have joined. Sony Electronics of Sony Group announced that it will limit the number of people and participants to the event.

Held annually in Las Vegas, CES is one of the largest technology events in the world. Last year, as the pandemic expanded further, companies announced a number of innovations to combat the COVID-19, from high-tech equipment to drones that disinfect stadiums.

(With input from AP and Reuters)

Also read: CES 2021: How the tech sector aims to destroy the covid-19 virus with new gadgets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/smart-living/innovation/ces-tech-show-shortened-to-three-days-as-omicron-cases-rise-111641014391786.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos