The OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to be announced on January 11th.detail





When OnePlus is preparing to unveil its next smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, there are rumors that the latest phone will be available in the first week of January 2022, so you don’t have to wait long to get attention. It seems. ..

Earlier, co-founder and CEO Pete Lau wrote about Weibo, as discovered by Gizmodo OnePlus 10 Pro. See you in January. “

So while the OnePlus CEO has already confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available next month, some rumors suggest that the phone will be available in the first week of the month.

According to GSM Arena, a promotional video for this device was leaked in China, revealing the exact announcement date.

If this video is really a leaked promotional video and you are not exercising wishful thinking, the official release is January 11th.

Needless to say, this video is targeted at the Chinese market, so the date of January 11th, even if accurate, may only refer to the phone’s launch in China. This can happen before or after the global release.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was discovered in the benchmark database earlier today and was certified with a fast charge of 80W yesterday. You’ll need a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in control, a Hasselblad branded 50 MP main rear camera, and a 6.7-inch curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to GSM Arena, past rumors suggest that the battery capacity will be 5,000mAh. Hopefully the phone should be running Android 12 outside the gate.

Rumor has it, on the other hand, that the device will be the only model in the 10-series lineup. According to Leak, the 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, which is exactly the same size as the current OnePlus 9 Pro. The display appears to dominate the front of the phone and is broken by a perforated camera cut out at the top with curved glass on the sides.

As you can see on the OnePlus 9 Pro, the display refresh rate can be 120Hz and may include an invisible hidden fingerprint scanner underneath. The phone is rumored to have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging over a wired connection.

The OnePlus 9 Pro supports 65W fast charging, and your phone goes from 1% to full in just 30 minutes. If you double its power output, you can charge a lot in a very short time.

