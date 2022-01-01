BlackBerry will end support for classic phones on January 4th





Traditional BlackBerry software and services will lose support in January.

Josh Miller / CNET

The BlackBerry phone has been declared dead many times since it fell from its popularity more than a decade ago, but next month the company will finally end its legacy device service.

After January 4, phones running BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry 7.1 software and earlier will “certainly stop working” over the carrier network or Wi-Fi, the company said in a support FAQ. This means that the phone will not be able to use data, make calls, send text messages, or make 911 emergency calls.

For clarity, the affected BlackBerry phone is old. BlackBerry 10, the last version of the mobile operating system released by RIM, was released in 2013. RIM abolished the BlackBerry line in 2016 and shifted its focus to security software named BlackBerry Limited.

In 2016, Chinese manufacturer TCL licensed the BlackBerry Mobile brand and released the BlackBerry KeyOne and BlackBerry Key2. These phones running Android are not affected by the termination of traditional BlackBerry software and services. However, TCL has announced that it will stop manufacturing BlackBerry phones in 2020 and will support the device until August 2022. Security startup Onward Mobility has announced the release of a new 5G BlackBerry Android phone in the first half of 2021. Not yet realized.

For more information on the end of support for legacy software and services, see the BlackBerry FAQ page.

