AI Fleet uses technology to eliminate dwell time

AI Fleet is proud to be a “technology-first carrier and rebuild trucks from scratch” using advanced technology and data science routing.

The 40-track Dry Don Truck Loading Carrier, based in Austin, Texas, was launched last year with the aim of inefficiency in the truck sector with less than 50% driver utilization and more than 90% driver turnover. ..

AIFleet founder CEO ArcEl Khoury said driver shortages are a sign of low utilization across the industry, and his company said: “Drivers take pride in their work, technology reduces inefficiencies, and innovation. We are building a new kind of truck company that promotes. “

Technology may be a big enabler of motor carriers, but El Khoury retains his corporate culture of drivers being close to the top with the utmost respect.

The driving force of AI Fleet’s company is to guarantee a basic minimum wage and provide incentives based on mileage. “And everyone has health benefits,” El Khoury said. “Everyone is guaranteed a weekly home time.” El Khourysaid says that 100% of his driver’s power exceeds the guaranteed minimum wage of $ 67,600.

Benefits such as daily allowances and paid vacations allow drivers to choose when and where to spend 48 hours of home time each week.

“We really want to tell them.’If you have something you want to go next weekend, tell me where you want to go home or where you want to go, and you’ll get there.” That’s me. It’s a big part of our business model, “he said. “We know where the cargo is in the country. Our technology allows us to go wherever we want, anytime, anywhere. This is a benefit we offer our drivers. We can also stay at home. You can be anywhere you like. I’ll be visiting next week. “

Machine learning muscle

AI Fleet is a carbon-neutral carrier via carbon offset.

The muscle behind AI Fleet is a unique algorithm at the heart of every carrier’s business that “try to eliminate as many homes as possible on a driver’s journey from home to home.” “We need technology and business models that focus on driver happiness. That’s why our technology is now very driver-centric. It’s tailored to the driver’s tastes. All drivers are the same. Not all drivers want to carry the kind of thing. Not all drivers want to go to the same city as other drivers. This is our technology. This is a very focused focus on our drivers. We will continue to learn, hoping that we will continue to develop and invest. “”

According to a recent Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Freight Lab study, drivers are estimated to lose more than 40% of their delayed-bound driving time, but El Khoury states that this is not the case with AI Fleet.

“Utilization is the cause of all the inefficiencies of trucking and that’s what we’re solving. If all American truck drivers drive near AI fleet drivers, there There is a huge driver surplus, “he added. The carrier’s technology stack helps raise weekly revenue per truck to over $ 8,000. “Making profits per truck means booking the right luggage to move to the right place at the right time. That’s our technology. You can learn over time. Do I need to choose the right price? Getting the load from Customer A does not mean getting the same exact rate as Customer B, even if it is the same exact lane. No. Different lanes of different customers have different pricing in the market. From that point of view, some of our technology learns who can give us a particular price in a particular lane. That is. “

The company’s technology automates order flow and load planning, and AI technology selects loads based on what’s best for a particular driver, delivering maximum revenue to the truck. The possibility of reloading at a particular destination is also an important factor in load selection, El Khoury said.

“Once you arrive, what kind of luggage do you need to carry next? It’s about ensuring efficiency and eliminating driver wait times. You won’t receive your luggage unless reloading is guaranteed,” he said. Said. “When planning a driver, we plan from home to home, or Monday to Friday, depending on your specific requirements. You cannot book the entire itinerary on the first day, but you always know: That’s a big part of our business model. “

El Khoury said too many fleets are almost entirely focused on empty miles and deadhead, “it’s just one factor in the efficiency of the system to make sure the driver isn’t sitting. No, “he said. “Our drivers call themselves runners. The other day, we posted on Facebook saying,” Hey, take a look. Check out this article about AI fleets. ” And one of our first drivers said, “We have to tell people that we’re running on an AI fleet. We’re not sitting. We drive 500 miles every day. .”said. We are proud of it. We are the best driver company because our technology can achieve that level of efficiency. “

Rate Improvements (Cargo and Turnover) Driver turnover on AI fleets is so low that El Khoury said he needed to figure out a way to explain it exactly.

“I stopped saying zero at some point, so I’ve never lost a driver to another fleet, so I want to say less than 10%,” he said. “I don’t want to say zero because I know it will happen, but I’ve never lost a driver in another fleet.”

Just as the AI ​​Fleet algorithm depends on the driver’s preferences, it is the fare that pays. ElKhoury said the carrier’s platform is constantly monitoring the spot market and looking for opportunities to get better prices, regardless of the prices listed.

“You can see average rates in the spot market, but that doesn’t mean that every customer gives us those rates. Some give us high rates. Some give us high rates. Gives a low rate, “he said. “Our technology is only learning over time. Therefore, we find that digital brokers are a bit more generous than traditional brokers. This is a continuous way to optimize routes. It’s learning. A little better. “

El Khourysaid drivers have been load planning partners since the day they joined the company. “We have very long conversations with them, and those conversations continue throughout our tenure at the AI ​​Fleet,” he said. “The first person to say’let me avoid the northeast’may change my mind and say,’I really want to visit my granddaughter in Portland, Maine.’ So such conversations are always there. It’s there.

“Now we are a truck company. We are a business. We do not offer people 100% flexibility and they do not want 100% flexibility,” El Khoury said. I added. “Many drivers say,” I’m looking for a company that has worked many times in Texas and Louisiana, “when we’re hiring.” We are very honest. We say we are not the right truck company for you because we have a business that makes you as much money as possible. driver. They are our partners and they are like talking to them weekly, if not daily, which is directly reflected in our technology. “

He said technology and its algorithms play an important role in decision making, but El Khourysaid is not necessarily a determinant.

“If you don’t put the driver’s preferences into the algorithm and keep assigning loads to the driver based on the algorithm, it’s not a recipe for having a happy team,” he said, and the company gives feedback from the driver on a particular customer. I am also looking for. “We actually learned a lot from the driver about where to go and where to avoid. Today’s algorithms re-prioritize some facilities if they are always detained there. I am. [Drivers] Understand what we are doing. They may not go into the details of our algorithms on a daily basis, but they help us leverage technology to maximize their success and maximize their income. I know they are, and they are partners in this. “

The algorithm attempts to predict the probability of getting a particular rate from a particular broker based on the history of that particular broker. “We don’t choose a lane, we choose a specific load. Our algorithm doesn’t tell us,” Hey, just go to San Antonio. ” This indicates that this CH Robinson load will move to San Antonio. This is where the analysis will take place if the post rate is $ 2,000 and the DAT rate is $ 3,000. Is it flexible? So what do you always need to learn? What is the highest rate of that load?

“But if you look at the DAT, I think’there is only one price between the two points’, but when you actually look at the individual loads, you’ll find a great variety of listing prices,” he adds. I did. “As a carrier, do we need to adopt a bulletin board fee? Do we need to negotiate a little higher? Do we need to negotiate much higher? That’s why our technology takes us time. It’s part of what you’re teaching to do. “

According to El Khoury, the tech stack helps AIFleet know when to lower the rate, when to completely remove the load, and when to completely pass.

“Very few people just tell you,’My posted rate, I can’t go penny on,’ he said.

If the rates are reasonable, El Khourysaid will have the carrier book the luggage immediately. “We’re also working on a business that makes sure our customers are making money. We’re not there to squeeze rates out of everyone else. That’s actually me. It’s the least important part of our business model, “he said. “I don’t want to throw away the margin, but the biggest margin is to keep rolling the truck, which is more important than calling Uber Freight and saying,” I want this baggage $ 100 more. ” ‘It’s less important than waiting two days to get the rate you want. “

In December, AI Fleet closed the $ 21 million led by the Series A round. The revenue will be used to expand the operator’s operations, increase driver benefits, and even address corporate sustainability.

