Address global challenges through openness and trust in technology – Island

The Huawei TrustInTech Summit 2021 was recently held online under the theme of “Global Collaboration of Shared Value”.

Leaders from around the world, including Neil Bush, President of the George HW Bush Foundation for Sino-US Relations, Pascal Lamy, Former Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), William Nordhaus, and 2018 Nobel Prize Winners I participated in this event. In economics, He Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General of the ASEAN Economic Community, Derrick Pitts, NASA Solar Systems Ambassador, and Hou Jinlong, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Digital Power.

Participants discuss the challenges we face in the global economy, environmental protection, livelihoods, innovation, and many other key areas, and collaborative efforts from countries and industries to address these challenges. I asked for.

Mankind has entered an era in which profits, destiny, and the future are all inextricably intertwined. Addressing the common threats and challenges facing the global community requires a society-wide approach. Pascal Lamy pointed out that “we need to mitigate non-globalization to avoid making this world a worse place.”

In his speech, Satvinder Singh praised the important role of the private sector, such as Huawei, in promoting a comprehensive and sustainable economic recovery in ASEAN and beyond. He also shared the development achievements of ASEAN and expressed his willingness to cooperate in many areas such as economy and trade, transportation and materials, digital transformation, high performance computing and climate change.

Satvinder Singh called on all sides to take action. “We take this opportunity to invest in crisis solutions that address the social, environmental and economic transitions that our society and the planet need, so that our society and economy We need to truly transform the recovery, ”said the Secretary General of the ASEAN. Economic community.

Putting the differences aside and building trust while looking for commonalities is the way forward. Innovations in industry digitization, especially in areas such as green power, will bring new opportunities to all sectors of the world and make the world a better place. Today, the fight against climate change is a shared mission around the world, and many countries have announced low-carbon pledges.

William Nordhaus said the government should increase its investment in low-carbon technology and research. Hou Jinlong said: Digital technology is needed for intelligence, but power electronics technology is needed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. As these trends progress, the global energy industry will change from resource-dependent to technology-driven. “

Hou also announced Huawei Digital Power’s commitment to integrate digital and power electronics technologies to develop clean electricity and enable the digitization of energy. “By pursuing innovations in clean power generation, energy digitization, transportation electrification, green ICT infrastructure and integrated smart energy, we work with customers and partners around the world to create low-carbon homes and factories. We are building campuses, villages and cities, which will support the transition from a low-carbon world to a zero-carbon world, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://island.lk/addressing-global-challenges-through-openness-and-trust-in-tech-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos