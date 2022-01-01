Will democratization of technology accelerate the progress of AI?





If you’ve researched the computing industry today to find out about the most hyped technologies of our time, artificial intelligence will easily be at the top of the list.

And, for good reason, the progress of AI over the last decade is certainly exciting. But the impact of that innovation follows William Gibson’s principles. The future is already here and is not evenly distributed.

What’s particularly interesting about AI is that people think that AI success should be evenly distributed. If Tesla can autopilot your car and Google Photos can match the faces of your older parents with their baby’s photos, why your company will increase revenue and reduce costs through AI Can’t you? AI doesn’t even understand how to load a pile of spreadsheets into a data warehouse.

So what is causing the break between AI innovation and impact? There are two problems. First, not all computing challenges are the same. While some exciting topics like computer vision have made great strides in recent years, most of the classically painful business data processing problems go far beyond the capabilities of today’s state-of-the-art AI. Second, the engineering tools and practices for successful AI and machine learning are still in their infancy.

Today’s BigTech shops mostly solve data and AI problems by hiring an army of professional software engineers to manually connect data pipelines and bits of AI. This is exacerbated by the different states of open source tools. Unless your company can hire many Silicon Valley quality software developers, you’re out of luck. To democratize the progress of AI, we need to do some important things.

Focus on the human-AI interface: In many settings, you need to admit that AI can’t travel the full distance. Instead, we need an innovator that focuses on AI as an enhancement to human work, and it’s not a replacement. Connecting people across skill sets: It’s important to understand that democratizing technology requires bringing together groups of different skills. Next-generation AI tools need to enable all key members to do what they think is appropriate, sharing challenges and progress with each other.

Today’s BigTech shops mostly solve data and AI problems by hiring an army of professional software engineers to manually connect data pipelines and bits of AI. This is exacerbated by the state of open source tools. Unless your company can hire many Silicon Valley quality software developers, you’re out of luck.

Therefore, we see three important trends that will play an important role in the democratization of AI in the future.

Data Engineering: Developer-centric interfaces like SQL and Python are expected to become more interoperable with low-code tools. As the software matures, cloud-hosted services will make it very easy to adopt this new technology. AI Engineering: MLOps predicts that it will enter the Cambrian explosion stage in 2022. This is seen in the startup market where companies are struggling to solve the narrow parts of the entire AI engineering pipeline. Some of these start-ups find high-value leverage points in these pipelines and quickly gain traction. Others will disappear. Low Code and No Code: I predict that the next generation of low code and no code apps will be able to act like automated programmer assistants using generated AI and program synthesis. Non-coders can generate moral equivalents to custom software without having to know how (or not) they do it.

Next year is expected to be a very confusing time for AI, especially in areas like MLOps where the stack isn’t starting to shake. Note the human AI interface that promotes enhanced intelligence using low-code and no-code tools. While technical news about AI outcomes continues to be intriguing, it’s important to understand that the actual use of AI in business remains rare.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.informationweek.com/big-data/will-the-democratization-of-technology-accelerate-progress-in-ai- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos