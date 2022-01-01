New Year: Google Doodle celebrates 2022 with candy, party hats and confetti





Google Doodle New Year 2022

Key Highlights Google is celebrating the New Year with an animated Doodle. New Year’s Google Doodle has party hats, candies, and confetti. The candy marked “2021” will pop to celebrate the 2022 New Year.

On January 1st, Google marked the beginning of the 2022 New Year with animated graffiti.

Google celebrated the 2022 New Year with festive graffiti. Doodle has a huge candy marked “2021” that pops to celebrate the 2021 New Year. The New Year’s Google Doodle also has a hated alphabet G. Take a look at Google Doodle on New Year’s Day here.

Today’s Google Doodle is an enhanced version of New Year’s Eve Google Doodle.

“And that’s exactly what 2022 is here — Happy New Year!” Google said about graffiti.

Google has another surprise in the new year. It is in the search results for “New Year’s Day”. As soon as you press the search button, confetti showers from the top of the screen. There is a party horn on the right side of the search results. Clicking on it will sound the horn and throw more paper blizzards.

New Year’s Day is celebrated on January 1st. This is the first day of the year in the Gregorian calendar.

The Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati are the first countries to celebrate the 2022 New Year. January 1st began at these locations at 10am GMT or 3:30 pm IST.

The uninhabited islands Howland and Baker near the United States will be the last places to celebrate the 2022 New Year at 12:00 pm (GMT) or 5:30 pm (IST) on January 1.

Due to Omicron’s horror, the New Year’s celebration was modest again this year. COVID-19 restrictions have been imposed in some cities to limit the spread of viral infections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/the-buzz/article/new-year-google-doodle-welcomes-2022-with-candy-party-hat-and-confetti/845380 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

