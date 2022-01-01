Climate technology received a huge cash injection in 2021





In 2021, the world was able to get a glimpse of the effects of climate change, from extreme heat waves on the west coast of the United States to unprecedented floods in New York City. However, the reaction is increasing in the world. Companies working on climate change solutions have been invested more than in the previous year. As of early December, this figure was over $ 43 billion.

The largest transactions are:

Sustainability-focused Swedish EV battery maker Northvolt for $ 2.8 billion, electric vehicle maker Russian for $ 2.7 billion in January, and another $ 2.5 billion in July for a compact thermonuclear power plant $ 1.8 billion for Commonwealth Fusion Systems aiming to build $ 10.28 billion ($ 1.6 billion) for Chinese EV battery maker Svolt, $ 800 million for GoodLeap, $ 700 million for the sustainable housing market Redwood Materials, Former Tesla co-founder JB Straubel takes a $ 600 million leap from London-based Octopus Energy, a $ 664 million EV battery recycling company to a Chinese EV maker, to Sila Nanotechnologies, a company that customers designed next-generation batteries. Helping Move $ 590 Million to Renewable Energy

Jonagoldman, managing director of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, said investment in climate technology has changed significantly. “The amount of money that goes into this space is about 10 times that of when we raised money in 2016,” he says.

Venture capitalists are increasingly hoping to make investments that they may not have pursued in the past. “These are very capital-intensive efforts and we expect long returns,” says Goldman. “And there are a lot of risks. These aren’t traditionally venture capital deals, so for a long time the infrastructure for developing entrepreneurial and innovation networks in this area has been. It wasn’t really. “It has changed.

“Even private-equity companies like TPG and General Atlantic are seeing more generalist investors entering the field,” said Climate Tech VC co-founder and co-founder of Climate Tech VC. One Sophie Purdom says. The newsletter will publish a full-year analysis in early January, but by mid-2021 it was found that 1,000 companies had previously invested in climate technology companies. About 200 people have invested in multiple transactions. Approximately 75 companies, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, are particularly focused on climate change as a company.

“I think they are really interested in climate right now because they see big opportunities here, not just the headlines we see every day,” says Purdom. “The three areas of energy, mobility, food and water alone will make a big difference in our thinking about the next 20 years, changing the basic infrastructure of how we build the planet today and fighting the forces of climate change. , Relax. “

Customers are also actively adopting new technologies, even when prices are initially high. “The second very optimistic part we look back at at the end of 2021 is that the private sector is serious about building the building blocks for the commercialization of these technologies. It’s more expensive than fossil competitors, “says Goldman. Several other factors are also driving growth, including pressure from voters to find low-carbon solutions for customers, investors and businesses.

More work can be done to ensure that the best ideas are supported, he says. “If I had hope in 2022, it would be that we would make all that effort, and we would lead it to a productive set of metrics and say: “He says. “I think we are now quite far from knowing exactly where all this effort should go, but that’s a big problem.”

