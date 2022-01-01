Best Buy knocked on the Google Pixel 6 for $ 50 off-but hurry!





Nowadays, you don’t have to spend more than $ 1000 to get a flagship phone with a great camera. Many midrange smartphone transactions come with everything you need for your daily driver device. Currently, one of the best deals on smartphones is the Google Pixel 6. Save even more with this Best Buy sale. You can get an unlocked Google Pixel 6 with 256GB of storage for just $ 649. This is $ 50 off the standard price of $ 699. Continue reading to find out why this is one of the best Android phone deals you can buy.

A Google Pixel 6 review praised “you can do everything a Pixel 6 Pro does for less.” When we put together a list of the best smartphones in 2021, we called the Google Pixel 6 the best-value smartphone. The device is equipped with Google Tensor, the first processor designed in-house by Google, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is enough power to run the operating system smoothly, install a large number of apps, and watch content on a gorgeous and vibrant 6.4-inch display. The display also has a fingerprint sensor, which makes it easy to set up and open your smartphone. Because it’s a Pixel device, you’ll also get years of regular software updates and the latest version of Android.

Some phones have high capacity batteries that provide battery life all day long. Google rates it for more than 24 hours of use, and in fact it could be used for a full two days on a single charge. It’s also equipped with 30 watts of fast wired charging and Qi wireless charging, so you can easily add juice if you’re short on it. The Pixel 6 also comes with a great camera setup with a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 12 megapixel wide-angle lens. The photos are strikingly sharp and detailed, and perform well in all types of lighting conditions. What’s more, you get Google’s excellent software processing through the camera app.

If you’re looking for great value on your smartphone, we recommend Google Pixel 6. This is a mid-priced flagship caliber phone and this amazing deal on Best Buy will be a must-buy. A 256GB version of this device is available for only $ 649. This is a whopping $ 50 off the regular price of $ 699.If you need a phone that can do everything well, that as soon as possible[今すぐ購入]Push the button.

