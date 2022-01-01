Google Pixel 6 update delayed | New phone bugs remain unfixed until January





Urian B., Tech Times, December 31, 2021 11:12 am

Despite Google’s complaints about Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, updates to fix certain issues have been delayed. Instead of users getting the update by the end of December 2021, the Pixel 6 update was pushed back in January 2022.

Problems with Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro

According to TechRadar, both Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro initially planned to get their first major update by the end of the year. However, the company has announced that it will suspend the deployment of the required upgrades.

In an official statement from the Google Support Forum that DroidLife first discovered, the company rolled out an update due to a new bug that could mean that users are experiencing calls despite connectivity issues. I have decided to pause.

Google full update found to contain bugs

A Google statement also states that a full update will bring all the expected features and help fix newly discovered bugs. The update is expected to arrive in late January, but the exact release date is unknown.

The December update initially planned to introduce new features such as quick tap to snap integration. This particular feature allows users to tap the back of the phone twice to open Snapchat immediately.

Requires digital key support and other fixes

This update also planned to support digital khakis and many other bug fixes. In addition, TechRadar says this is very ironic, as the update itself created a problem that many users complained about and caused Google to suspend its deployment.

However, many Pixel 6 owners weren’t able to get previous updates before Google paused. This meant that many people who experienced phone disconnections got the update.

How to undo a Google Pixel 6 update

According to TechRadar, for the lucky ones who got the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro update, these users were able to access all of the above features. Users may even experience certain connectivity issues.

Even in this case, users can revert the software to avoid suffering from these issues until it is released in late January. According to a Google statement, users can easily revert to the previous software version by using the Android Flash Tool and performing a factory reset.

However, this is a bit more complicated than upgrading the Android phone software. This article recommends that users always back up their phones before restoring to a previous software version to avoid bugs associated with the latest updates.

