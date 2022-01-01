Workers say the PCR Covid test lab was overwhelmed and more than half of the tests returned positive with Omicron surge.





More than half of the Covid PCRs coming to the lab have been positive since the Omicron variants began to surge across the UK, lab workers said.

Exhausted staff work 24 hours a day with a 12 hour shift to fight to handle a huge amount of tests.

This is because the home PCR Covid test is assigned to prevent overwhelming the processing lab.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced that it will temporarily suspend the government’s online booking service during times of high demand for home PCR kits to control the flow of tests to the lab.

An additional 189,846 Covid cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, up from a record high of 189,213 on Thursday and 55% from 122,186 a week ago.

A worker at the UK Biocentre Megalab in Milton Keynes told me that he was afraid of the current surge in incidents and the catching of Covid during the handling of viral RNA from testing.

They said the number of positive cases they saw has nearly quadrupled since the advent of Omicron at the end of November.

Workers who wish to remain anonymous said: Previously, 96 samples were positive for 12-15, but when Omicron was followed, about 50 of the 96 samples were positive. There are too many. The number of cases of Omicron has increased significantly.

There is a shortage of staff in the lab as too many people had to be positive and isolated. We have to work overtime. We have a lot of pressure.

That hardship. I’m too busy. I used to take a 45 minute break, but now I have to run many samples within 24 hours, so it doesn’t take any longer.

Staff have test goals that they should aim to clear and need to take breaks to manage.

They added: that long day. I’m really tired. By the time I get home, I don’t have the energy. I’m really scared of the increase in incidents. That very stress.

I work at Covid Labs, so when I get home I just clean up and don’t touch anything.

We are dealing with live samples, so it is very dangerous. Wearing proper PPE and testing daily. But we are protecting ourselves and our community.

This week, lighthouse lab workers have seen in Manchester Evening News a 25-fold increase in testing at one of several facilities set up by the government, far beyond capacity. Said.

Health Minister Sajid Javid told MPs Wednesday that increasing demand for rapid lateral flow testing would have to constrain the system at specific points over the next two weeks for authorities to control supply. He said it meant that he didn’t.

The Institute and the Experimental Industry Organization (LTIO) told me that its members were working closely with the government to provide more PCR capabilities.

An LTIO spokesman said: The UK testing the private sector is well equipped and ready for such a surge.

Dr. George Xynopoulos, a cardiologist and CEO of Medical Diagnosis UK, a private laboratory in the northern part of the UK, said the number of tests performed since November has increased by about 100%.

Dr. Xynopoulos told me: Last summer we had 3 to 400 tests, but not a single positive. Currently, there is no single plate. Each plate has 96 tests with no internal positives.

Details of Covid-19

But he said he was using miscalculated flawed and distorted data when the government demanded capacity from the private sector.

He added: As a laboratory, we are working on a microbiology framework for providing services, but the demands that come from it are somewhat ridiculous.

For example, they want a lab that can run 150,000 tests a day. There must be multiple locations to provide these services. Therefore, these megalabs are wrong.

