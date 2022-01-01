Samsung launches new Exynos chip with AMD graphics in January: everything we know





Samsung began collaborating with chipmaker AMD in 2019 on a new Exynos chipset with AMD graphics. The new chip was expected to be available two years later, but the company has finally confirmed the release of the new chipset. According to a new tweet from Samsung Exynos’ Twitter handle, the company plans to launch its first AMD RDNA2 chip on January 11, 2022.

The new chip is also conveniently available ahead of the long-awaited Galaxy S22 series flagship mobile phone, which is due out in February. This suggests that the new flagship S22 phone may be equipped with the new AMD GPU-equipped silicon.

The game market will soon become serious. According to the tweet, stay tuned for the next #Exynos with a new GPU born from RDNA2. January 11, 2022. Check below.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The game market will soon become serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with a new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ 0H2MeVUbeS

Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021

What is RDNA?

RDNA refers to the Radeon Graphics architecture first seen on Radeon RX 5000 series GPUs. The new RDNA2 GPU technology enhances consoles such as Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series S / X. It is also included in the new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

The technologies emerging in mobile chipsets can be a huge step forward for mobile games and open up far greater potential compared to today’s Adreno graphics. However, it’s still unclear if new chips like the Note, including the S22 Ultra and later flagships, will soon be available in the S22 series.

Even if the new S22 phone has a new Exynos chip, it’s still unclear where the new chip will be available this year. According to a previous report, South Korean companies will be able to make Snapdragon versions of phones available in more regions this year, including India, where Samsung’s flagship product was available on its in-house Exynos chipset. There is sex.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/samsung-to-launch-new-exynos-chip-with-amd-graphics-in-january-all-we-know-7700977/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos