A 13-year-old boy shows an allergic reaction to a Facebook VR headset, swells and closes his eyes





A 13-year-old man was admitted to the hospital after his eyes swollen and closed due to an allergic reaction to Facebook’s reality headset he received as a Christmas present.

Luis Gray was given an Oculus Quest 2 by his grandparents and was excited to try out his new technology.

However, the next day, her mother, Kirsty Reed, 33, noticed that the skin around her son’s eyes and forehead began to turn red.

Hallive reports that he was taken to the hospital shortly after his eyes began to swell, where doctors determined he was suffering from an allergic reaction.

A recall alert for this product showed that Facebook faced 5,716 reports of skin irritation by users who experienced rashes, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps after wearing the device.

Oculus Quest 2 (also known as Meta Quest 2) is a virtual reality headset created by Facebook Technologies that you can use to play games.

Mum Kirsty from Chertsey, Surrey, said:

“When I woke up on Boxing Day morning, I had irritation on my cheekbones and forehead.

“He looked like he was wearing a cheek.

“I gave him a pyritese because he had a little swelling, but the next morning he woke up and closed his eyes because of the swelling.”

On Monday (27/12) he woke up and his father, Christopher Gray, 39, rushed him to the Emergency Center at St. Peter’s Hospital in Rhein.

When doctors saw him, they suggested that it was likely a delayed allergic reaction to the headset and prescribed him some antihistamines and prophylactic steroids.

Kirsty said: “I’m worried because I don’t know what will happen or if the reaction will go further into my throat.

“Anaphylaxis was a major concern because the swelling was so great.

“The doctor said that if you were more irritating to his eyes or it was more swollen, we would have to go straight back.

“If that continued, he would have closed his eyes completely.

“That’s not very good. I don’t think he fully understands until he talks to the doctor.”

Support worker Kirsty investigated Oculus Quest 2 and found that the product was temporarily recalled in July.

Facebook, now known as Meta, began receiving reports of skin irritation in December 2020 and began investigating.

After that, it was updated in April, saying that “some trace substances that are normally present in the manufacturing process and may cause skin discomfort have been identified.”

Although these were below industry standards, he added that they were “changed.” [their] The process to further reduce them. “

However, in July, another notice was posted on the Oculus website that more cases would occur as more people started using headsets.

“After using Quest2’s removable foam facial interface, we received reports that a small percentage of Quest2’s customers are experiencing skin irritation.”

Facebook / Meta will also provide headset owners with a free silicone cover to protect their skin, and all new units will include a cover from August 24th.

Recall Alert showed that Facebook received 5,716 reports of facial skin inflammation with reactions such as rash, swelling, burning, itching, hives, and bumps after using Oculus Quest 2.

They also received about 45 reports of consumers in need of medical care.

Kirsty said: “What I read is that there are bubbles and chemicals in the headset itself.

“But I’m not saying it could inspire the accompanying information booklet.

“I dug a little to find the problem.”

Lewis’s device came with a silicone cover, but Kirsty claims there was no sign of why it was there.

There was a warning about epilepsy and there was a warning that this product is not suitable for children under the age of 13, but Kirsty can’t see anything that mentions potential skin irritation. was.

She states:

“This is a really high-tech gaming device that many kids want and needs this warning about potential risks.

“Why are they producing it exactly the same when they know there is a problem?

“Luis is very fortunate to have no underlying allergen, but for those who are prone to anaphylaxis, it can kill someone.”

Two ferocious mothers contacted Oculus, who then told her son to stop using the product and contact her about the next steps.

Andrew Bosworth, Head of Facebook Reality Labs, published a letter in July addressing reports of skin irritation.

“We took the report of skin irritation seriously as soon as we knew it, and from December we swiftly conducted a thorough investigation, including advice from leading dermatologists and toxicologists.

“These experts advise that many household items such as tomatoes and shampoos can cause skin irritation in some segments of the population, and the rates we have seen are in line with expectations. doing.

“Our investigation determined that our manufacturing process was safe, that is, we did not find any unexpected or dangerous contaminants in the Quest2 form interface or manufacturing process.”

The statement on the MetaQuest / Oculus website says:

“We are working hard to tackle this issue, working with experts to coordinate the manufacturing process and actively contacting regulatory agencies.

“Safety and comfort for all our customers is our number one priority. As part of this effort, we are now offering free silicone covers to owners of Quest2 headsets and Quest2 fit packs around the world. “

