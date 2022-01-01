The world has a new path to sustainable energy and net zero emissions “green hydrogen”





When describing hydrogen technology, you may find that the terms gray, blue, and green are associated. It all comes down to the way it is produced. Hydrogen releases only water when burned, but producing hydrogen can consume large amounts of carbon. Depending on the manufacturing method, hydrogen can be gray, blue, green, and in some cases pink, yellow, or turquoise. However, green hydrogen is the only type produced in a climate-neutral way, and it is important to reach net zero by 2050.

Dr. Emanuele Taibi, Head of Electricity Sector Transformation Strategy at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), tells us what green hydrogen is and how it can pave the way for net zero emissions. I asked you to explain. He is currently based at the IRENA Innovation and Technology Center in Bonn, Germany, helping member countries in devising strategies for transforming the power sector, and is currently in power system flexibility, hydrogen, We manage the work related to storage as the main one. Energy conversion enabler. Dr. Taibi is also a co-curator of the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Intelligence Platform, and his team has developed a conversion map for hydrogen.

What is your motivation for developing energy technology expertise? And how does your work at IRENA contribute to that?

That was the time of my master’s thesis. I did an internship at the Italian National Energy and Environment Agency (ENEA) to learn about sustainable development and energy, and the connection between the two. I wrote a business engineering dissertation about it and decided that this was an area I wanted to focus on in my work life. He has fast-forwarded nearly 20 years of experience in energy and international cooperation, a PhD in energy technology, and experience in the private sector, research institutes and intergovernmental organizations, and is currently leading the IRENA’s power sector transformation team since 2017.

My work at IRENA is to supply renewable energy and use it to decarbonize the energy sector through green electrons as well as green molecules like its hydrogen and its derivatives.

What is green hydrogen? How is it different from the conventional high-emission gray hydrogen and blue hydrogen?

Hydrogen is the simplest and smallest element in the periodic table. No matter how it is produced, it will be the same carbon-free molecule. However, the pathways that produce it are very diverse, and the emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) are also diverse.

Green hydrogen is defined as hydrogen produced by breaking down water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy. This is a very different route compared to both gray and blue.

Gray hydrogen is traditionally produced from methane (CH4) and is decomposed by steam into CO2, H2 and hydrogen, which are the main causes of climate change. Gray hydrogen is also produced more and more from coal and is often referred to as brown or black hydrogen instead of gray because of the significant CO2 emissions per unit of hydrogen produced. It is produced on an industrial scale today and the associated emissions are comparable to the combined emissions of the UK and Indonesia. There is no energy transition value, just the opposite.

Blue hydrogen follows the same process as gray, but there is additional technology needed to capture the CO2 produced when hydrogen is decomposed from methane (or coal) and stored for extended periods of time. Not all CO2 produced can be recovered 100%, and not all storage methods are equally effective in the long run, so it is a very wide gradient rather than a single color. The important point is that by capturing most of the CO2, the impact of hydrogen production on the climate can be significantly reduced.

There is a technology that promises a high capture rate (90-95%) and effective long-term storage of CO2 in solid form (ie, methane pyrolysis), far more than blue enough to deserve its own color in the hydrogen-classified rainbow. May be better, turquoise hydrogen. However, pyrolysis of methane is still in the pilot stage, and green hydrogen is expanding rapidly based on two major technologies: renewable energy (especially solar power and wind power as well) and electrolysis.

Unlike renewable energy, which is the cheapest source of electricity in most countries and regions today, electrolysis for green hydrogen production has scaled significantly and is at least one-third over the next 10 to 2 years. You need to reduce costs. However, unlike CCS and methane pyrolysis, electrolysis is now commercially available and can now be procured from multiple international suppliers.

Green hydrogen energy solution

What are the benefits of energy conversion solutions for the green hydrogen economy? How can we move from currently using gray hydrogen to a green hydrogen economy?

Green hydrogen is an important part of energy conversion. Further accelerate the introduction of renewable energy to decarbonize existing power systems, accelerate electrification of the energy sector to take advantage of low-cost renewable energy, and finally decarbonize difficult sectors This is not the next immediate step, as it needs to be decarbonized. Heavy industry, shipping and aviation by green hydrogen.

It is important to note that today we produce large amounts of gray hydrogen and emit high amounts of CO2 (and methane). The priority is to initiate decarbonization of existing hydrogen demand, for example by replacing ammonia from natural gas with green ammonia.

Recent research has sparked a debate about the concept of blue hydrogen as a transition fuel until green hydrogen becomes cost-competitive. How is green hydrogen cost competitive with blue hydrogen? What strategic investments do you need to make in the technology development process?

The first step is a blue hydrogen signal that replaces gray because without a price to emit CO2, there is no business case for companies to invest in complex and costly carbon capture and storage systems (CCS) and CO2 geological storage. Is to provide. Once the framework is such that low carbon hydrogen (blue, green, turquoise) competes with gray hydrogen, the problem is: Should I invest in CCS if I risk having stranded assets? blue.

Of course, the answer depends on the region. In the world of net zero, a goal that more and more countries are committed to, the remaining emissions from blue hydrogen need to be offset by negative emissions. This comes at a cost. In parallel, gas prices have been very volatile these days, and blue hydrogen prices are highly correlated with gas prices, exposing them not only to CO2 price uncertainty, but also to natural gas price fluctuations.

But when it comes to green hydrogen, you may see something similar to solar power. Being capital intensive, it is necessary to reduce investment costs and costs by scaling up renewable technology and electrolyzer manufacturing, while creating a low-risk off-take to reduce the capital cost of green hydrogen investment. there is. This results in a stable and decreasing cost of green hydrogen, as opposed to a volatile and potentially increasing cost of blue hydrogen.

Renewable energy technology has reached a mature level today, enabling competitive renewable energy generation around the world, a prerequisite for competitive green hydrogen production. However, electrolytic cells are still very small and will require a three-digit scale-up over the next 30 years to reduce costs by a third.

Today, the Green Hydrogen project pipeline is on track to halve the cost of electrolytic cells by 2030. This can be combined with large projects in locations with the best renewable resources to make competitive green hydrogen available on a large scale in the next 5-10 years. Year. This is to scale up from the pilot stage to commercial scale, develop complex projects at commercial scale and competitive cost (eg long-term geological CO2 storage), and recover the investment made in the next 10. In addition, we don’t leave much time for blue hydrogen in today’s pilot stage. -15 years.

Currently, some governments are incorporating hydrogen fuel technology into their national strategies. What to policy makers and decision makers who value the strengths and weaknesses of green hydrogen in light of the growing demand for the transition to decarbonization of the economy and the realization of technologies with higher carbon capture rates. Do you have any advice?

Especially for industry, shipping and aviation, green hydrogen is needed to reach net zero emissions. However, the most urgent needs are:

3) Accelerate the growth of renewable energy power generation.

When this is achieved, we are left about. 40% of demand needs to be decarbonized. This requires the direct use of green hydrogen, the latest bioenergy and renewable energies. Further scaling up renewables and decarbonizing electricity will further expand renewable energy capacities to produce competitive green hydrogen and decarbonize hard-to-decay sectors at minimal additional cost. You will be able to do it.

The future of green hydrogen

Where do you think hydrogen-related energy technologies are evolving by 2030? Can you expect a commercial vehicle powered by hydrogen?

In the next decade, when hydrogen demand already exists, such as decarbonization of ammonia, iron and other existing commodities, the opportunity for green hydrogen to spread rapidly is expected. Many industrial processes that use hydrogen can replace gray with green or blue if CO2 is reasonably priced or other mechanisms for decarbonization of these sectors are introduced. ..

For transportation and air, the situation is a little different. Green hydrogen-based drop-in fuels are essentially the same as methanol produced from jet fuel and petroleum and can be used on existing airplanes and ships with minimal or no adjustment. .. However, since these fuels contain CO2, they must be recovered from somewhere, added to hydrogen, and released again during combustion. This will reduce CO2 emissions, but it will not be resolved. Synthetic fuels can be deployed by 2030 if appropriate incentives are set to justify the additional costs of emission reductions (not eliminated).

Over the next few years, ships will be able to switch to green ammonia, a fuel produced from CO2-free green hydrogen and nitrogen in the air, but will require investment to replace the engine and tank, and the green. Ammonia is much more expensive than it is today.

Hydrogen (or ammonia) planes are farther away, and they are essentially new planes designed and manufactured to replace existing jet fuel-powered planes that are clearly unrealizable by 2030. Must be sold to the airline. In this sense, the solution produced by the combination of green jet fuel green hydrogen and sustainable bioenergy is a solution that can be deployed in the short term.

In conclusion, the main actions to accelerate decarbonization between now and 2030 are 1) energy efficiency 2) electrification with renewable energy 3) rapid acceleration of renewable energy generation (already low cost renewable) Further reduction of electricity) 4) Sustainable scale-up, modern bioenergy, especially necessary to produce green fuels that require CO2 5) Decarbonization of gray hydrogen with green hydrogen. This will bring scale, reduce the cost of electrolysis, make green hydrogen competitive and ready for further scale-up. Toward the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 in the 2030s.

