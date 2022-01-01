Nude photography, nasal drops, Olympics





When Israel settles into a new normal state in 2021, even if a deadly COVID variant emerges, NoCamels will spotlight a return to work and Israel’s evolving technology boasts a record increase in trading. We have put the spotlight on the ecosystem and post-pandemic lifestyle.

Israeli tech sector concludes record year 2021 and startups are staggering in the first 11 months of the year, despite continued pandemics, according to a report from the Start-Up Nation Central (SNC). Raised $ 25.4 billion. The number of companies founded by Israel has become more unicorn than ever, and Israeli innovation has left its mark in many technological areas such as cybersecurity, agricultural technology, mobility and climate technology.

NoCamels featured Israel’s advanced coronavirus vaccine campaign. This included booster jabs, shots for children over the age of 5, and a fourth vaccine trial that began this week. However, attention was also paid to ongoing trials of oral vaccines developed by the Israelis, new nasal drops that help coronavirus symptoms, important COVID-19 technology, and studies that introduced drugs that reduce COVID inflammation. rice field.

But what really captivated this year’s readers were the latest innovations, exhibitions, cultural attractions and sporting events. A little humor was thrown at the time of the crisis.

Here are some of the most popular articles in 2021:

During his first nude photo shoot in the Dead Sea 10 years ago, Spencer Tunick photographed 1,200 naked Israelis at Mineral Beach. courtesy.

The acclaimed American photographer Spencer Tunick, known for his large-scale photo shoots that make statements, stage naked people at famous landmarks, initially enlisted 1,200 naked Israelites. Ten years later, I returned to Israel to complete a new photo shoot in the Dead Sea. The Dead Sea has changed dramatically over the last decade, and tunics continue to focus on the importance of preserving it.

He also helped launch a virtual exhibition of past works at the Dead Sea Museum, a new museum currently under construction in the desert city of Arad, Israel, about 25 miles (41 km) from the Dead Sea.

SaNOtize, a company co-founded by Israeli and Canadian scientist Dr. Gili Legev, won the star in 2021 for launching an antiviral nasal spray for use against COVID-19. .. In July, Dr. Legeff told NoCamels in a lab test conducted at the Utah State University Antivirus Institute that the spray solution caused the COVID-19 virus SARS-CoV-2 and its variants alpha, beta, and gamma. He said it proved to be effective against. .. Then we got the same result for the delta variant.

Earlier this year, Enovid was granted an emergency use authorization as a medical device by the Israeli Ministry of Health and started a local production line. Available to people over 12 years old.

The company began selling nitric oxide nasal drops (NONS) in Israel and Bahrain, and has since sprayed with Indian pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to India, Myanmar, Singapore, and most parts of Southeast Asia. We have reached an agreement to manufacture.

A photo of the lungs. Leave a photo.

Fenofibrate, an FDA-approved antiviral drug, was conducted by Professor Yaakov Nahmias of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in collaboration with Professor Shlomo Mayan, who is responsible for the infectious disease unit at the Barzilai Medical Center in the southern city of Ashkelon. (Tricor) reduced severe progressive inflammation markers in COVID-19 patients in hospital within 48 hours of treatment. Fenofibrate is an oral drug that helps lower cholesterol by treating abnormal blood lipid levels.

As part of this study, 15 severely hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen support were treated at Ashkelon Hospital. In addition to conventional standard treatment, patients received 145 mg of fenofibrate (Tricor) daily for 10 days and were continuously monitored for disease progression and outcome. Professor Yaakov Nahmias called the result “amazing.”

Israeli photographer Yossi Eshbol was “highly acclaimed” for participating in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.Courtesy: Natural History Museum, London

Renowned Israeli photographer Yossi Eshbol, one of the country’s top nature photographers for over 30 years, was honored with the impressive photographs of Nubian ibex by Mitsuperamon, who participated in the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition.

The photo, Hot, “Kids Game”, in which Nubian ibex bravely jumped over the canyon of Mitsuperamon and reached the brothers on the other side, received high praise in the Behavior: Mammals category.

This photo was selected from 49,000 global entries, which are considered to be the world’s largest wildlife photography contest. Winners and highly regarded entries have been selected in several categories by an international jury of the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, the United States and Sweden. The award-winning photo in the article depicts a wild Amur idiot hugging an ancient Manchurian fir in a Russian forest.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD. Illustration.Leave a photo

A guest post by Cannigma writer Ben Hartman emphasized the use of CBD to reduce inflammation in severe COVID-19 patients. The majority of patients who received CBD were released from the hospital within a month in a recent study at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

This study shows that CBD has a positive effect on many inflammatory markers that occur in corona patients.

The cannabinoids contained in cannabis are said to be able to regulate the body’s immune response through interaction with the endogenous cannabinoid system.

According to one study, Israeli biopharmaceutical company Nasus Pharma, which develops powder-based intranasal products, proved to be highly effective in laboratory tests against two prominent coronavirus variants. Featured earlier this year on a spray made.

Taffix is ​​a powder-based nasal spray that is given to the nose to prevent the virus from entering the nasal passages and prevent infection. This is a precautionary measure provided to people in a close community with a high infection rate, or at risk, such as the elderly and those with underlying illnesses such as chronic lung disease such as diabetes and asthma.

Photo by Annie Spratt of Unsplash

This year has been an incredible year for Israel’s technology sector, with at least 30 unicorns during the year, more than any previous year.

For Israeli unicorns (a private company over $ 1 billion), clues to becoming a superyear this year accounted for more than half of all 10 Israeli-founded companies in April when they joined the Unicorn Club in the first quarter alone. It was a prospect. The number of unicorns in 2020. Companies pursuing mergers through blank-check SPACs (special-purpose acquisition companies) have also become a boom in order to bypass traditional IPOs and publish them in soaring valuations.

To commemorate Israel’s 73rd Independence Day, No Camels has created a list. A more detailed list of 2021 unicorns can also be read here.

Yayoi Kusama, Photo by Yusuke Miyazaki. YAYOI KUSAMA Courtesy: Ota Fine Arts, Victoria Miro & David Zwirne

Towards the end of 2021, the Tel Aviv Museum welcomed its first Israeli exhibition featuring the rich artwork of the acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, which opened on November 15. The 92-year-old contemporary artist is known for his abundant polka-dotted themes. Infinite installation. Calling her one of the most important artists of our time, the museum has been waiting for years to bring Kusama’s work to Israel for her first major exhibition in the country. He said planning and logistics are needed. Some tickets are still available after March 2022.

In May, as the pandemic continued, Israelis also faced riots, civil unrest, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, NoCamels resident Israeli humor experts continued to observe how Israelis use humor as a way to deal with emergencies and crises. Israeli comedians used jokes, memes, and cartoons during difficult times.

Finding comedians in this situation is the only way some people can deal with stress, so far celebrated in his role as It’sko, the beloved character of the popular 20082014 Riolu television series. Comedian / actor / entrepreneur / artist Riolu Harfon tells No Camels, “Viva Sara Press, its survival system.”

Israel’s Linoy Ashram will perform with a ribbon at the 2018 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.Leave a photo

A year after nothing seemed normal, the 2020 Olympics began in July 2021, with numerous safety protocols set up and few direct spectators allowed. Israel will collect four medals at a famous sporting event. But before that, NoCamels featured some of the 89 athletes who participated in the Summer Olympics of Israel’s largest Olympic delegation to date, including the two athletes who finally won the gold medal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nocamels.com/2021/12/popular-articles-2021-covid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

