Android 12 and iOS 15 give you a glimpse of what’s coming into phone technology in 2022





Twenty-five years ago, I got my first US Robotics Pilot 1000 PDA and have experienced tremendous advances in mobile technology ever since. The smartphone form factor was stabilized in 2021 with a metal frame with a glass back and front panels, with an emphasis on camera performance.

Although “megapixel racing” has been seen on smartphone cameras for many years, most companies have adopted 12MP as the standard for smartphone photography. Software algorithms and intelligence were advanced and completed in 2021. Google and Apple have taken computational photography to the next level. It’s great that smartphones can help you take great pictures, but there’s a lot to do with your phone to be more productive than taking pictures.

Google released Android 12 in late 2021, and Apple released iOS 15. Both of these major updates give us a glimpse of what we can expect in 2022. Our constant interaction makes it easier for us to connect with others, focus on the people and the world around us, and make our smartphones an important personal assistant. We provide a reliable experience.

About 10 years ago, I attended a Mobius influencer event. At this event, we brainstormed where to look at smartphones in the future. It took a lot longer for many of my group to get to the place where smartphones are processing in the background. Based on patterns captured from vast amounts of data, we use this data to provide a personalized and focused user experience that is unique to each individual.

Google Android 12

Android 12 customizes colors and widgets so that your home experience is designed just for you and not the same as everyone else running Android 12. Conversation widgets display the people most important to you on your home screen to help you connect and connect. Keep informed about them with a little effort on your part.

We’ve also seen the development of Google apps that can be useful in a variety of ways. For example, smart reply suggestions use computational power to create responses based on past history and interactions, resulting in faster response to email. The Google Assistant and voice-to-text input have improved the way you find things and interact with people faster and in more situations.

Google Search is also implemented deeper in the OS, using AppSearch, which provides the ability to search for people, settings, music, photos, and more. This feature can change the way your smartphone works, so instead of tapping and swiping a few times to dig deep into your app, you can just type in one place and skip many intermediate steps. .. Reducing manual interaction with the phone is a major way to harness the power of the phone and focus on the people around you and the real world.

Apple iOS 15

Apple is also taking steps to make the iPhone take on more jobs and make your life easier. Focus options allow you to define the amount of time you’re away from your phone and share it with others so they don’t get in the way. FaceTime enhancements were especially helpful in 2020 as people work remotely and connect via video more than ever before.

Live text, which you should have seen many years ago, makes photo text easily executable. You can use the photo of the real estate agent’s sign to call the real estate agent, send a message, or find directions to your address. You no longer have to go back and forth between your photo and other messaging, phone, or mapping apps to perform actions on the text of your images.

As Google used to have, Apple now also offers visual lookups so you can learn more about the various objects in your captured photos. I used Google Lens to spend hours identifying flowers, trees, insects and other objects with this.

What’s next?

Google and Apple will make great strides in 2021 by allowing smartphones to take over more for us and intelligently assisting our daily lives with the vast amount of data collected by businesses. I achieved. As computing power continues to improve and smartphones continue to collect usage data, machine learning and AI should reduce the number of decisions that need to be made on a daily basis. The average person reports that they make more than 35,000 decisions a day, and given the amazing power we have today, these decisions are entirely based on the data patterns collected by smartphones. It’s clear that you can do much of it.

Given that battery and display technology has peaked, camera technology has advanced and photos on most devices are almost indistinguishable. The next step for smartphones is to reduce stress with these tools and handle thousands of small decisions you make every day.

When it comes to hardware, Samsung has set the standard for foldable technology and will continue to improve in this area, but there is not much hardware innovation from other products in the smartphone sector.

What do you think smartphone makers will see in 2022?

