Five notable EdTech trends for 2022





Two years after the turbulence, where is next to educational technology? (Photo: Getty Creative)

Getty

The last two years have been a turbulent time for educational technology. It’s been less than a few months that so many devices have been spent so much.

But now, more children and teachers have access to more technology than ever before. What’s next? I talked to various experts and thought about some of the notable educational technology trends in 2022.

Individual learning

According to Matt Cole, senior vice president of global education engineering giant Promethean, individual learning has long been a dream of an education engineering evangelist, and pandemics bring it closer to reality than ever before. I’ve been.

advertisement

Measures to facilitate the transition to home learning have brought more devices into the hands of children and teachers have created an unprecedented amount of digital resources.

Creating personalized lesson plans and personalized learning wasn’t as easy or as easy as possible, as classrooms now have access to far more technology and digital content, Cole says. increase.

Teachers can see which students are catching up, which are behind, and which are ahead. That data will take you to the next step of moving to personalized learning.

According to Dr. Elise Ecoff, Global Education Director of the International School Group Nord Anglia Education, more computer-based activities will give teachers more data on student progress and teachers to see students in greater detail. I can.

advertisement

This means deepening insights at the moment so that teachers can better understand the learning needs of students and what they need to learn more, she says.

This change will move technology from the realm of educational devices and software programs to much more sophisticated educational proposals. Data and analytics provide a personalized learning experience for students.

Fill the gap

The pandemic revealed a cruel difference that emphasized the gap between students. Access to digital devices, parental support through home study, and even broadband speeds.

A program to equip more children with devices and $ 65 billion secured for broadband improvements as part of the Biden Administrations Infrastructure Bill is a step in the right direction, with educational technology for the next 12 months. It can be expected to be used in an attempt to narrow it. Further gap.

advertisement

What we saw was a situation where students who were late were even behind, says Adam Chace, Chief Technology Officer of ed tech company Curriculum Associates.

Students who needed it most often had the least access to devices and broadband.

Most children did not get a good learning experience about pandemics, but it opens the door to new products and technologies.

The focus shifts to tools that can quickly identify the level at which students work and provide teachers with the resources to address specific gaps. At the same time, the emphasis is on making the life of the teacher easier.

Teachers are probably working in the most difficult classrooms to date and have asked for a solution to this problem, Chace adds.

More than ever, we are motivated to find solutions that save teachers time by providing teachers with a quick way to assess classroom status.

advertisement

Focus on teacher-student relationships

For many, the lesson from the greatest distance learning experiments ever conducted has been the importance of teacher-student relationships. This will be revealed in the next 12 months, according to Jack Lynch, CEO of educational technology firm Horton Mifflin. Harcourt.

The most powerful and lasting tools are also central to human interactions and relationships, he says. This is very different from the virtual learning practices that were inevitably used to survive the early days of the pandemic.

Distance learning was isolated and unattractive to many learners. Educators anticipate adopting software that blends the best technology with the best classroom experiences, as well as tools that extend the capabilities of very busy teachers to personalize their learning experiences.

advertisement

Among the solutions he expects to come to the fore in 2022 are strengthening the integration of education and evaluation, the close relationship between results analysis and classroom education, and artificial intelligence as a teacher’s personal assistant. There is use etc. student.

Access to well-designed, human-centric technology solutions has great potential for lasting impact next year and beyond, Lynch adds.

Blended / hybrid learning never goes away

If you think blended learning and hybrid learning are just for pandemics, you may need to think again.

The school district has spent a huge amount of money on education engineering over the last two years and wants to get the most out of its investment in 2022, Cole says. In addition to this, more resources are available digitally than ever before.

advertisement

This all means that the blended learning model (a mix of online and face-to-face education) becomes more attractive and feasible.

School districts are being forced to make quick purchase decisions to support distance learning and home-based learning, and more and more school districts are discussing how these investments can be used in mixed learning environments, Cole said.

He adds that there will be more partnerships in education and engineering as the district aims to maximize investment. They will want to make sure they are standardizing the tools they are using. And we need a synergistic effect between those tools and how they interact.

Hybrid learning can be the result of an emergency, but some students are doing well with a combination of face-to-face and online lessons. Even if face-to-face learning is fully restored, hybrid learning remains the preferred option for minorities.

advertisement

There are definitely students who grow up in such an environment. Students, parents, and districts expect to continue to take advantage of it where it makes sense, Cole says.

And even if nothing else, schools will want to retain the option to switch to hybrid learning immediately if the need reoccurs.

Gamification

As the use of technology in the classroom increases, so does the use of games in education and learning, Chace says.

He says he will see more gamification and students create content for each other. When identifying where a student has a need and providing resources, those resources need to be effective, and in order to be effective, the student must be involved.

advertisement

In particular, junior high school students are digital natives, and there are high expectations for digital applications. Therefore, you need to make sure that your game meets those expectations.

This includes elements where students create their own content and collaborate with each other, as well as teachers who use resources created by game designers to provide enough challenges for students to stay interested. increase.

Games are an effective way to reach students who have spent much of the last two years learning online as well as interacting online, Chace adds.

And until 2022

advertisement

However, it is important not to be absorbed in educational technology. Many students who have spent a long time outside the classroom welcome the resurgence of face-to-face learning and the opportunity to understand physical content as well as digital content.

School closures and distance learning show the importance of technology in education, but for many students it also shows the importance of being in the classroom with a teacher.

The last two years have probably seen decades of advances in educational technology, but the next twelve months will not be as revolutionary as evolution.

