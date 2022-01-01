A new founder driving science, consumers, and ESG innovation





If 2021 is the year when ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) became mainstream, 2022 will be the year for innovation and innovators to drive ESG, says members of the Fast Company Impact Council. Various industries. Members say that many business, regulatory and cultural factors motivate companies to continue to promote an agenda that puts sustainability, social benefits and inclusion on an equal footing with profitability and growth. The edited excerpt is as follows:

Closed Loop Partners, Managing Director, Carolyn Brown

“We look forward to technological advances such as increased adoption of transparency tools, innovations in new materials, and reuse solutions, as well as molecular recycling and advanced 3D design and manufacturing platforms. Science and technology is an unprecedented way. And finally, new recycling business models will continue to grow in companies at all levels, enabling them to make better use of their materials and products. Increased consumer loyalty and reduced environmental footprint. “

Andrea Carafa, Stanford University Emergent Fellow, Blackstone Launchpad Director

“Climate technology, entrepreneurship, and deep innovation are increasing to tackle the greatest challenges facing humanity. Not only for large companies but also for startups, not only for their target customers, but for other interests as well. It’s important to launch new products with stakeholders and fairness in mind, and universities have taken the lead in the innovative aspects of this story. Humanity with diversity, inclusion and equity values. More universities will teach students how to build new types of technology products and ventures from scratch that address some of the most pressing challenges. “

CannonDesign, CEO, Brad Lukanic

“The environment built in 2022 will be supercharged for change, as it is also at the forefront of the agile need for interaction tools to address climate change. There are better tools connected to the Internet of Things that allow you to measure things and be more accountable in a built environment, and when you think about supply chain issues and labor shortages, it becomes modular. increase. [solutions].. Manufacturing is at the heart of the intersection of design and technology. “

