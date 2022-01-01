10 notable science and technology events in Vietnam announced in 2021





On December 28th, the Vietnam Science and Technology Journalist Club, a subsidiary of the Vietnam Journalists Association, announced the top 10 science and technology (S & T) events in Vietnam in 2021.

The event was selected in a variety of areas, including policy and mechanics, social sciences, natural sciences, applied research, prominent scientists, and international integration.

Below is a list of notable S & T events in 2021.

At a ceremony held at WIPO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 29, 2021, three Vietnamese students who invented a helmet called Vihelm were awarded the title of WIPO’s IP Youth Ambassador. (Photo: VNA)

1. The 13th National Convention focuses on the development and innovation of science and technology in a strategic breakthrough

The resolution adopted at the 13th National Convention of the Communist Party of Vietnam highlighted three strategic breakthroughs to promote the rapid and sustainable development of countries.

One of the breakthroughs is to improve the quality of human resources, promote innovation and science and technology, and maintain the national pride for Vietnam’s cultural values, solidarity, national construction and defense.

This is the first time that science and technology and innovation have been mentioned in a State party resolution as one of the strategic breakthroughs to support the construction and development of a country. This confirms that science and technology and innovation are not only the driving forces, but also the pillars of Vietnam’s socio-economic development.

2. 6th International Conference on Vietnamese Studies

Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, in collaboration with Vietnam National University Hanoi, will hold the 6th International Conference on Active Integration and Sustainable Development of Vietnam on the Theme of Vietnam Studies, Through Both Online and Offline Platforms Did.

The event will bring together more than 500 Vietnamese representatives and more than 100 international guests, with up to 730 scientific papers and reports on a variety of topics including history, economy, politics, international relations, culture, society and the environment. I submitted.

3. Vietnamese scientists received the Asian Innovation Award for their research on water pollution

The joint project on biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) led by Dr. Pham Thi Thuy Phuong of Vietnam Institute of Chemical Technology received the Best Innovation Award of Asia Innovation Award 2021 funded by Japanese conglomerate Hitachi.

In an award-winning project, Dr. Phuong and his partners aim to develop a biosensor for online evaluation of BOD. This helps to identify the toxicity of water samples in a timely and accurate manner.

4. The world’s most effective and innovative Viettel smart city model

According to the announcement of the World Communication Awards (WCA) 2021, the smart city model developed by the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has been selected as the most effective and innovative in the world.

Viettel is the only Vietnamese company on this year’s WCA nominations and winners list, surpassing major giants such as China Telecom Global, KT Corporation and ZARIOT protecting SIMs in the same category.

This award is evaluated based on five criteria, including the scope of application. Ability to meet people’s needs or improve their lives. Integrity compared to existing solutions on the market. Benefits to people; the role of organizations and businesses in building smart cities.

The Viettels smart city model is a comprehensive solution that can be tailored to the needs, characteristics, current situation and culture of each state / city, using local resources in the best possible way and providing accurate and relevant analysis. By doing so, we will increase our competitiveness and increase the competitiveness of people. satisfaction.

5. Launch of erosion prevention embankment in Ba Ria-Vung Tau

The third phase of the erosion prevention embankment was carried out at a tourist destination in the village of Lanchai in the Suen Mok district of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

Built by Vietnam Science and Technology JSC (Busadco), this project aims to protect the embankments along the Suemmok district from erosion due to the effects of climate change and sea level rise.

6. Cool jacket for healthcare professionals in the battle of COVID-19

In June 2021, a research team at the National Center for Technology Advancement invented a special jacket to help cool the summer heat of frontline medical staff in the battle of COVID-19.

Designed in the shape of a vest, the jacket can be worn on the outside of medical uniforms or inside personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep healthcare professionals cool for up to 3 hours in hot weather.

From the end of August to November 2021, this type of jacket was given to doctors, nurses, medical staff and volunteers who worked in nearly 50 hospitals at COVID-19 hotspots nationwide.

7. Made-in-Vietnam Mobile Isolation Helmet Obtains WIPO Certification

Three Vietnamese students Do Trong Minh Duc, Tran Nguyen Khanh An and Nguyen Hoang Phuc are Vietnam’s Intellectual Property (IP) Youth Ambassadors at a ceremony held at WIPO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 29. Was selected for.

Trio, the first IP youth ambassador to represent the Asia Pacific region, is a timely mobile isolation helmet with a ventilator for those who need full protection from COVID-19 for a long time. Was praised for the life-saving invention. time.

Helmets are specially prepared for frontline workers to prevent COVID-19 and are designed with both safety and comfort features.

8. Professor Chau Van Minh received praise from France and Belarus

Professor Chau Van Minh, President of the Vietnam Academy of Sciences and Technology (VAST), was awarded the silver medal of the Ordre National de la Lgion d’honneur (National Order of the Legion of Honor) and the National Academy of Sciences in France. Of Belarus.

Min was the first Vietnamese working in the natural sciences and technology to be awarded the National Order of Merit, France’s highest medal of merit in relation to individuals, organizations and others who have made extraordinary contributions to France. Country.

On the other hand, the silver medal of the Belarusian National Academy of Sciences was awarded to Min, especially in gratitude of the Belarusian Academy for his outstanding achievements in science, especially from the professor and VAST in general.

9. Japan gives Vietnamese lychees and dragon fruits geographical indications

On March 16, Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries granted Geographical Indications (GI) certification to Litchungan Litchi, which originated in Bac Giang Province in northern Vietnam, and was the first in Vietnam to obtain PGI certification. North Asian country.

Dragon Fruit in South Central Binh Thuan Province was granted a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) Certificate in Japan on October 7.

The issuance of geographical indication certifications, along with other selective markets such as Europe, South Korea and New Zealand, aims to create favorable conditions for the two fruits to enter the Japanese market.

10. National Festival for Innovative Start-ups TECHFEST2021

The National Festival for Innovative Start-ups (TechFest Vietnam 2021) ended successfully on December 15th.

With the theme of innovation to reshape the future, TechFest 2021 featured a series of more than 120 workshops, seminars and other events, both face-to-face and virtual, from September to December. The event brought together a large number of domestic and international innovative start-ups, innovative accelerators, professionals and investors.

Approximately 1,000 start-ups and 100 investors participated in this event series, with a total investment of over US $ 15.16 million.

