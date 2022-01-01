Startup Resources: NCSU Executive Favorites for Entrepreneurs





Monica Smith is Marketing and Community Development Manager at NCState Entrepreneurship. Her main responsibilities include managing digital and printed marketing strategies, supporting entrepreneurship programs, and designing and implementing marketing campaigns to share NCState entrepreneurship stories. Monica also oversees the Entrepreneurship Ambassador Program and the Entrepreneurship Alliance. A group of university-wide entrepreneurship programs and units that support student entrepreneurs.

Monica joined the NCState Entrepreneurship team in 2019 and has nearly nine years of experience in higher education marketing. Prior to joining the team, he worked at California State University, Northridge and the Stanford Technology Ventures Program at Stanford Institute of Technology’s Entrepreneurship Center. Monica holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from California State University, Northridge with a minor in Finance and Business Law. She also holds an MBA dedicated to innovation at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.

Monica is fluent in Spanish and has experience in omni-channel marketing strategy, branding, paid and organic social media strategies, website management, focus groups, project management, market research, data and analytics, SEO and Google analytics.

Here are Monica Smith’s recommendations.

Books Insight Out Tina Seelig Bringing Ideas from Head to the Real World TheInnovators Mastering Five Skills of DNA Destructive Innovators Jeff Dyer, Halgre Garsen, Clayton Christensen Collective Genius Truelove, Important to Manage Kentlineback Companies Knowledge Transfer Tools Dorothy Leonard, Walter Swap, Gavin Barton Never Eat Alone and the Secret to Success, Keith Ferrazzi’s Relationship with Tahl Raz Jim Collins Lean in Women, Work, and Will to Reedby Sheryl Sandberg Kant is Me David Goggins Podcasted Talk to hurt, master your mind, and defy Oddsby

Connect to Monica SmithonLinkedIn.

