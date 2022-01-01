One Google Maps feature Android Auto is needed here now





For example, with Android Auto, some users continue to use Waze just because they want to use the crowdsourcing engine bundled with the app to deal with local traffic.

In other words, Google Maps is certainly a valuable solution, but on the other hand, people must be able to choose whether or not they want to use it.

In most cases, you already know where this is going. Google Maps is often recommended for Android Auto users. In addition, it will automatically activate when the mobile device is connected to the car’s head unit.

This is the whole mechanism.

Regardless of brand or model, when your Android device is connected to your car’s USB port and Android Auto launches, Google Maps will also load automatically. Whether it’s needed or not, that is, when the navigation app is displayed on the screen, everything is tried to make the experience easier.

However, this isn’t happening to everyone in the world and may vary depending on the app you left running before disconnecting your mobile device. If you’re navigating with Waze and you unplug your phone, the next time you connect to the head unit, Android Auto will need to resume the previous session.

Bad News The automatic launch of Google Maps on Android Auto has long been a big headache for anyone who just wants to listen to some songs behind the car or make quick phone calls.

A discussion thread on Google’s forums first showed that there is no option to prevent Google Maps from running automatically in 2019. Since the thread has continued to grow, we now have nearly 500 votes and more than 150 replies. Other users are struggling with everything.

Two and a half years later, the same behavior is occurring on Android Auto, explaining that users want to listen to music and make phone calls instead of always using Google Maps.

Obviously, we don’t know that there is a workaround other than disabling the Google Maps service on mobile devices. In this case, Android Auto also requires location services and may not work at all.

Good news On the other hand, in September 2021, Google confirmed that it was working on a way to allow users to decide which app to launch when Android Auto is installed in the car.

Theoretically, Mountain View-based search giants will allow anyone running Android Auto to choose an app that automatically loads each time they connect their mobile device wirelessly to the car’s head unit. We are developing a switch to make it. Or with a cable.

Nevertheless, the company does not offer an ETA about when this option will be available to users. As a result, many people are now struggling with configurations that should never be forced into a car.

2022 could be a year of change for Android Auto, especially as Google has already promised a series of major updates, including support for dual SIM. Many of these improvements are based on user feedback, so in theory, auto-launch configuration settings should also be published as part of these releases.

However, at this point, Google is still sticking to ETA regarding the debut of this long-awaited option. The new Android Auto update will be available in the coming weeks (until the end of January). As a result, it now includes new features that are really useful.

