Five predictions about the future of Bitcoin, NFTs, and money





This story is part of CNET’s view of The Year Ahead on how the world will continue to evolve after 2022.

Cryptocurrencies made many of the strangest headlines in 2021. Boosters have promoted digital currencies as a world-changing technology that can create new economies and empower people without bank accounts everywhere. Critics pointed out the huge environmental footprint of cryptography and its popularity in online crime. It will be difficult to fill the gap between these views.

Much of the cryptocurrency industry is acting as a hype powered by the weird memes of cute dogs and space pictograms. The same industry boasts tremendous amounts of money from venture capitalists and private enthusiasts, as well as true innovations that can radically change the way we interact with money. And since it often accompanies innovation, what we get may not be what we expect. CNET asked an expert to help us navigate the journey to the new land of crypto in 2022. Here’s what they said to us:

1. Cryptography will move further to the mainstream

Large companies are trying to understand how cryptocurrencies fit into their business. From hedge fund managers to Starbucks executives, everyone is making moves that could impact how digital money is used this year.

When we hear about cryptocurrencies in the headlines, it’s often about Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s tweets, overnight millionaires, expensive digital art and hacks. Still, the bigger and more radical changes are often less flashy and less noticeable than the cryptocurrency hype machines that dominate Twitter at any given time.

Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation, said: “We will not focus solely on the few use cases that generate a lot of hype, but more on those use cases that drive true value, and there is more debate about financial inclusion.”

2. NFTs create new ownership opportunities and remix old ones

NFT, or non-fungible token, is the first topical term we heard in 2021. NFT, a new way to determine ownership of digital assets using blockchain ledgers, is becoming more and more popular in the art and collectibles scene. One of the most notable NFT collections in 2021 was called the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Go to the figure.

But the possibilities of NFTs go far beyond quirky digital artwork. NFTs will also be used for digital land purchases in the virtual world, as well as next-generation music ownership, licensing and publishing. Some observers are looking to the future where NFTs will offer access to special sale or limited edition products. Would you like to use NFT as a concert ticket? Or what about logging in to your favorite video game online? Expect to see it all in 2022.

“The possibilities of NFTs are endless because they can be used to record ownership of any unique asset,” said Alex Atallah, co-founder of OpenSea, in an email. “Early use cases for NFTs are used as event tickets, software licenses, fan club memberships, or tied to interactive experiences.”

Some of America’s largest brands, including Nike, are already working on expanding NFT applications. However, the NFTs used in consumer products may be just the tip of the iceberg. How about using an NFT to prove that you are you?

“We saw a transition from artist-led NFTs to NFTs with an emphasis on access or approval,” said Stellar’s Dixon. “Recently there was a party in New York where people could access the party by buying an NFT, so I think the focus will be on leveraging NFTs for digital IDs.”

The $ 85 billion video gaming industry could be one of the most likely areas for NFTs. Some of the larger studios are already experimenting with them. And with all the stories around Metaverse, the immersive 3D digital environment proposed by Meta (Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other tech industry movers and shakers, NFTs are building the next generation of digital world. It may act as a block.

“Because gamers are already used to caring for digital products, the potential for NFTs is huge, with millions of NFT users compared to nearly 3 billion gamers,” Atallah said. .. “There are some exciting developments at the intersection of NFTs, games and the Metaverse.”

3. Larger hack and larger ransom

Cryptocurrencies were used in 2021 to facilitate the payment of millions of dollars of ransomware. This is because digital currencies contain features that appeal to criminals. They are difficult to track, borderless, and almost impossible to relax once payment is complete.

“We should expect more criminals to look at cryptocurrencies and services that promise to obfuscate illegal funds due to a misunderstanding of complete anonymity,” said Chainalysis’s senior technical director. Gurvais Grig said in an email. “Bitcoin is appealing to criminals for the same reason that it appeals to people who use Bitcoin for legitimate purposes. It is cross-border, momentary and fluid.”

Grig et al. Predict that decentralized finance, a new but blossoming industry at the frontier of cryptocurrencies, will be a popular target for cybercriminals in 2022. Decentralized finance (DeFi) includes finance that operates independently of the central authority or institution. Instead of relying on banks and credit card networks, people can connect directly to DeFi products on distributed networks.

Although the industry is still in its infancy, DeFi is a rapidly evolving, highly technical field with great potential. As such, it has attracted a lot of attention and investment and is ripe for criminal activity.

“Criminals are likely to explore DeFi as a target for hacking and as a means of trying money laundering,” Grig said. “Because of how new DeFi is and the proliferation of adoption in developed markets, these platforms are easy targets for experienced criminals who have done similar hacks before.”

4. You can hear more about Stablecoin

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are catching headlines because of their volatility. You could become a millionaire or lose it all at super fast internet. But try buying a latte with Bitcoin. That volatility can quickly confuse things.

Enter stable coins. This subcategory of cryptocurrencies associated with the underlying asset mitigates much of its volatility. Stablecoin can play an important role in transforming cryptocurrencies into something that is easy to use for making normal transactions in everyday life.

“People need to start paying attention to the trend of Stablecoin, both as a payment medium and as a digital currency for the dollar. The use cases for cross-border payments, aid relief and immediate payment payments are 2021. It’s starting to prosper, and that’s 2022. ” Rachel Mayer, Vice President of Products at Circle, said in an email.

Transferring assets more efficiently is one of the core values ​​of Stablecoin. This value is powerful for businesses that need to move their digital assets and cash quickly and efficiently.

“In terms of payments, more industries will start adopting stablecoin as a more efficient payment method,” Omid Malekan, author of The Story of the Blockchain and professor at Columbia Business School, emailed. I am saying. “The volume of Stablecoin will continue to grow, but its share, which is only involved in crypto trading, will decline.”

5. The new crypto rule will appear on the horizon

Washington lawmakers feel that cryptocurrencies are big and important. But they are perceptibly struggling to understand it. It may be only a matter of time before the crypto gets its “series of tubes” moments from its elements from unfortunate representatives.

In December, executives from six cryptocurrency companies were called in to testify in front of the House Financial Services Commission, where they discussed potential paths for future law. U.S. lawmakers are interested in a variety of topics, including whether stablecoin issuers should be considered banks, when to tax cryptocurrencies, and how to create functional rules in highly technical and complex industries. I am. This is tricky. Creating a proper standard takes time.

“I think there’s more conversation about cryptocurrencies and blockchain,” said Dixon, one of the executives who testified before the House Committee. Dixon previously testified to the issue of net neutrality in front of the House of Representatives while at Mozilla in 2019, and has no illusions about the regulation of new technologies. Some discourses are positive and some are negative. [by] These discussions will focus more on policy makers and regulators, and hopefully more traditional companies. “

There may be more milestones to reach before Americans look at the comprehensive framework of crypto-focused law. However, the collaboration of industry leaders and elected officials could benefit regular cryptocurrency users and investors while addressing environmental and security concerns.

“The crypto industry wants to be regulated, but it’s important to understand that we want to ensure that the proposed regulatory framework is viable,” Grig said. “Governments around the world are working with industry players to create legislation that protects consumers and promotes innovation.”

As the cryptocurrency industry grows, it will continue to change in ways we have yet to imagine. But one thing is clear: cryptography will be part of our future.

Direct deposit of news and advice to help you make the smartest decisions with your money.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/5-predictions-for-bitcoin-nfts-and-the-future-of-money/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos