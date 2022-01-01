OP: Pixel Handheld May Start Android Game Revolution





Over the past few years, Google has adopted an interesting but scattered strategy for games. I believe that a handheld device dedicated to Android games may be what Google needs to unify the ambitions of the game.

Google and games

Today, Google is pursuing two different paths to reach the gamer market in a true Google way. On the one hand, there is a veteran market for Android games. It’s easy to suggest that all mobile games are filled with ads, with a few examples, but there are plenty of great indie and budget games that you can play on Android at the same time.

No matter which side of the spectrum of mobile games you are, Google is looking for more ways to enjoy your favorite titles and discoveries to find new favorites everywhere. The upcoming Google Play gaming app for PC will make it easy to move from playing on your mobile phone or tablet to your Windows computer. Google Play Pass subscriptions, on the other hand, open a wealth of Android games without having to commit to the full purchase price of one game.

On the other hand, there is Stadia, which is Google’s headache that allows you to play AAA games on almost any device. The service isn’t as pursuing exclusive games as it once was, but Google has decided to appeal to “hardcore” gamers and introduce more crossovers between mobile and “hardcore” games. It’s clear that you’re interested.

The unified thread between Google’s game ambitions is Android. Most of the best mobile games can be played on Android (the main exception is Apple Arcade only). The same is true for high-budget games via cloud gaming services such as Stadia and GeForce Now. Judging by the company’s recent leaked Games Future presentation, Google wants to be more active in future games, especially on Android.

Earlier this year, Android 12 introduced the Game Dashboard (debuted on the Pixel 6). This gives gamers quick access to YouTube livestreaming, frame counters per second, and game-specific and device-specific optimizations. Developers can now better run their games on specific devices that they think are appropriate.

Google’s next game push?

Given Google’s recent commitment to gaming, I think the company has the opportunity to introduce a dedicated gaming handheld. It’s not just a Pixel smartphone with a controller attached, it’s more like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck running Android internally. If done correctly, it can drive other brands to build competing handhelds for Android games.

One of Stadia’s problems was the need to develop games specifically for Stadia as a new platform for companies that have no influence on the gaming community. By comparison, the Android Play Store has a huge existing gaming library ready to bootstrap new handhelds. Google Play Pass is already established as a loose competitor to the Xbox Game Pass.

On the contrary, Made by Google gaming handhelds are also great devices for playing Stadia games. Stadia’s experience on Android has improved significantly last year, especially with the addition of voice and party chat. This is a feature that has been missing for a long time.

What Google Handheld Can Bring

So what does a Made by Google or Pixel branded gaming handheld look like? Now, it’s clear enough that Google doesn’t prioritize touch-based games between Stadias’ controller-centric approach and the push to bring Play games to Windows (meaning keyboard or controller focus). is. Therefore, the handheld may still have a touch screen, but the focus is probably on the use of the controller.

That said, given that the number of Android games is played vertically instead of horizontally, Google’s gaming handhelds need a removable controller so that holding them vertically doesn’t bother you. May be. In fact, thanks to the graphics in the Games Future presentation, we’ve already seen signs that Google is preparing a removable game controller for Android. Like the Nintendo Switch, it also allows you to swap controllers or play wirelessly.

To do this, Made by Google gaming handhelds must also be docked and connected to the TV to compete with the new Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and even Qualcomms developer kits. This is a major change to today’s Pixel line, which previously disabled all HDMI output capabilities of USB-C ports.

Meaning of Android

One of Android’s goals was for multiple companies to provide mobile devices that use the same core operating system, with each company using its own tweaks. The situation has been a bit depressed in recent years, but there is still healthy competition between Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi and others. With the Nexus and Pixel lines, Google has pushed Android smartphones, and once tablets, what they should be, and encouraged other companies to create devices that are more competitive to their customers.

In a similar way, dedicated Android gaming devices have been around for years, with impressive examples such as the Sony Xperia Play, the original Nvidia Shield Portable, and the Ouya console. Not to mention the abundance of Android-powered gaming devices from lesser-known OEMs and startups. More recently, Qualcomm has stepped into the ring with the Razer-designed Snapdragon G3x handheld game developer kit.

Games are very likely to be the next big frontier for Android, with more companies participating in the battle. To date, the gaming industry has been centered around some hardware companies such as Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. With Android, more companies can enter the game console market, all sharing a common game library via the Google Play store and cloud services. And, following the Pixel line pattern, Made by Google Gaming Handheld can serve as a showcase of what Android gaming should be.

Simply put, if Google can regain the magic of Nintendo Switch, it can combine the tasks that many companies are currently trying to get with the wealth of existing native Android games and cloud streaming services, as well as others. Will definitely follow. Google’s own hardware will never be fully popular, but even if other companies succeed instead, Android can still be the leading gaming platform, which will be an important win for Google. ..

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/12/31/comment-pixel-handheld-android-gaming-revolution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos