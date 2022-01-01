Meta, Apple, Google and Microsoft are preparing for a year of big augmented reality





Facebook’s parent companies Meta, Apple, Microsoft and Google are preparing for the release of new hardware products and software services that were previously a niche market for early adopters, so 2022 will be the “Metaverse”. Ready to be the biggest year ever for us.

“Metaverse” is software and hardware that allows users to play and work in virtual 3D space, and to retrieve information from the Internet and integrate it with the real world in real time. For now, the Metaverse could be accessed via smartphones, but ultimately, it will be experienced through advanced virtual reality or augmented reality headsets, advocates say.

Big tech companies are confident that gadgets that take users to the expanded and imaginary world will open up the biggest new market for software since Apple introduced touchscreen smartphones in 2007. Have a computer glass or VR headset within a few years.

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan said in a December note, “Large technology platforms (benefits from the rise of mobile computing apps) will expand as the next computing platform moves. We are looking at reality. ” He said it would appear to be the “next logical shift in consumption patterns” and create new industry leaders.

Companies are spending their R & D money on prototypes and basic technologies to prepare for a virtual battle when products hit the market.

According to Crunchbase, venture capitalists invested $ 10 billion in virtual world startups in 2021, which does not include budgets from big tech players. For example, MetaCEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company spent a lot of money on VR and AR in 2021 reducing its profits by $ 10 billion.

Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that up to $ 1.35 trillion will be invested in the development of these technologies over the next few years.

Here’s where the big names in technology stand and what’s expected to be released next year:

Meta

The Oculus Quest 2 headset, which Facebook tested the new Horizontal Workrooms remote working app for virtual reality, is shown in this distribution image, obtained by Reuters on August 18, 2021.

Facebook | Reuters

Facebook is all working on Metaverse technology. In fact, in 2021, we renamed it Meta Platforms to reflect the company’s new focus.

According to IDC, Meta is a leader in Big Tech’s rivals, currently manufacturing and selling VR hardware, and will account for 75% of the market in 2021.

For Christmas, the most popular app on Apple’s US App Store was the Oculus virtual reality app needed to use the Quest 2 headset. This is an incomplete but meaningful sign that many have found virtual reality gear under the tree.

Meta has not announced the number of Quests sold. However, Qualcomm, which manufactures the core chips of Quest, estimates that the company has shipped 10 million units by November. These aren’t the number of smartphones, but they are important and are backed by major TV advertising campaigns that whiplash hardware.

Meta plans to release another virtual reality headset this year called Project Cambria. According to Facebook, the device will be equipped with hardware suitable for “mixed reality”, or using a camera outside the VR headset to pipe the real world to the viewer. According to Meta, it also includes face and eye tracking, which makes the device more responsive to user commands.

Early entry into the Meta market allowed the company to quickly consider the software that users would like to launch on their headsets. This month, we launched a social platform called Holiday Worlds that allows people to attend comedy shows and movie nights within Facebook’s virtual world.

Meta has acquired several companies that make popular apps for Oculus headsets. In particular, Supernatural is a workout game where users hit floating blocks in time with the beat.

This strategy may be under the watchful eye of antitrust law. The Federal Trade Commission has begun a detailed investigation into the $ 400 million acquisition, the information reports.

Apple

Augmented reality

Source: Apple

Apple hasn’t confirmed that it works with headsets, but has taken a prototyping approach within the Technology Development Group for years.

Apple has laid the foundation for major new product categories. The new iPhone has a lidar sensor that can measure how far objects are for location-based applications. Recent iPhones and iPads have a software called ARkit installed. This allows developers to create apps that use iPhone sensors to accurately map and localize rooms.

These technical components lay the foundation for a completely new product. This is expected to be Apple’s high-end headset that combines virtual reality and augmented reality, and may be launched in 2022.

Unlike Meta, Apple doesn’t discuss new hardware products until they’re ready to be released. When Apple releases headsets, it has the potential to shake the entire market and offer a new approach to many challengers, as the iPhone went to smartphones and the Apple Watch to smartwatches.

Apple’s competitors are closely watching what Apple CEO Tim Cook advertises as the biggest advantage and selling point of headsets.

How content and Apple integrate that service is critical to the appeal of the device. Will Apple introduce a new app store for virtual reality apps? Does the Apple headset include exclusive content or VR-based sports and music resulting from the purchase of NextVR?

Investors and market analysts wonder if future sales from headsets and other reality-based gadgets should further increase Apple’s inventory if it releases a major new product category for the first time in seven years. I’m starting.

“Apple’s current market value does not reflect the launch of new product categories,” Citi analysts wrote in December. “This will change with the launch of the new AR / VR headset in 2022.”

However, Apple does not call it the “Metaverse.” “I’m away from the buzzword. We call it augmented reality,” Cook said in September.

Google

Alphabet glass used in manufacturing

alphabet

Google started the headset epidemic in Silicon Valley when it announced Google Glass in 2013. The experiment wasn’t very well received, but Google didn’t give up. To date, Google sells Glass headsets to businesses, but it’s generally not available to consumers.

Currently, Google doesn’t have as many products or publicly announced technologies as its rivals, but there are signs that it’s taking augmented reality seriously again. Since the first appearance of Glass, new AR headsets with more sophisticated displays, better sensors and more powerful processors have been introduced.

Google, where the Android operating system is the most popular smartphone software in the world, suffers the most losses when headsets and Metaverse devices replace smartphones with new operating systems.

In 2020, Google acquired North. This is a capital-rich start-up working on lightweight AR glasses, the functional successor to Google Glass.

According to a post shared by senior director Mark Lucovsky in December, Google now has a new team focused on operating systems for augmented reality. Prior to joining Google, Lucovsky worked for Meta’s Oculus.

According to the job listing, Google is working on an “innovative AR device” and is hiring a large number of this team to add products “to the AR portfolio”.

Microsoft

Soldiers wearing the IVAS system, a modified version of HoloLens 2.

U.S. Army

Microsoft was the first big tech company to introduce HoloLens, a full-featured AR headset, in 2016. However, current products are still far from the devices that consumers wear on a regular basis.

Instead, Microsoft is focused on selling headsets to the “enterprise,” a company that can cost more than $ 3,500 and wants to see if technology can increase employee productivity.

HoloLens’ most famous client is the US military. Microsoft won a $ 22 billion deal earlier this year and sold 120,000 custom HoloLenses to the government, allowing soldiers to use them to “make them more lethal.” However, earlier this year, the Army announced that it would postpone the start of the HoloLens field test until 2022.

Whether the transaction continues to be delayed, or whether it turns out to be a winner for both sides, is an important signal for the ultimate health of the augmented reality market.

HoloLens was also intrigued by medical companies who wanted to know if augmented reality could help improve operating rooms and assist in remote surgery.

Microsoft is investing heavily in cloud services that will be glued to the virtual world, which will be open to the public in 2022.

In March, the company announced Mesh. This allows software makers to create apps that allow different devices to share the same digital reality. The mesh works like a video hangout, but uses only 3D holograms. Microsoft laid the foundation for this push in 2017, when it acquired AltspaceVR.

These Metaverse software features will be released in 2022. Microsoft will integrate Mesh into the video conferencing app Teams later this year. Another natural fit, the Xbox game feature, is also under development and has no release date yet. But it’s still unclear if AR headsets will improve Microsoft’s most well-known types of productivity applications.

Still, CEO Satya Nadella is enthusiastic.

“We can’t exaggerate how groundbreaking this is,” Nadella said in November.

