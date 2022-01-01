SWFL passengers struggle to get home as Allegiant redirects flights





Fat tips

Passengers from the two planes to Punta Gorda remained stuck.

Due to the heavy fog, Allegiant landed these flights at other Florida airports. But that meant that these passengers had to find their own way back. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri spoke to some of the passengers who described the ordeal as a “nightmare.”

It was difficult to fly in the middle of a pandemic. Flying during the holidays is also a challenge. But for Craig Wormald, it was a nightmare.

“It was as if they dropped you into a ghost town and away from you,” Warmald said.

He was ready to go home on Thursday night after visiting his family in Providence, Rhode Island. Allegiant Air of Warmald was to land at Punta Gorda. Unfortunately, the fog was waiting for them.

Allegiant states that it has diverted the flight to St. Petersburg for safety and compliance with FAA regulations. That meant that Warmald had to find a way back to his home.

“When I bought such a ticket, I thought. It was a contract. They had to take you from point A to point B. It’s not point A to point C.” He said.

Warmald received a text message with $ 100 compensation for land transportation.

Jim Gargiuro received $ 150 when his Allegiant flight from Albany was redirected to Sanford. “I got Lyft or Uber. No car is available,” Gargiulo said.

Both men decided to return the taxi to southwest Florida in the final effort to get home. “I have to tell you that … it wasn’t the most fun drive in the world,” Gargiulo said.

“Instead of going home at midnight, I went home around 3-3: 30 in the morning,” said Wormald. Gargiulo. “I arrived here around 5:30 in the morning.”

These rides were unexpected, not only late to get home, but also not cheap.

“It cost me $ 350,” Wormald said.

“It’s a $ 600 shy with a tip,” Gargiulo said.

Both men may be home now, but they are still dealing with frustration from their detoured flight.

“The crew was not honest with the people,” Gargiuro said.

“I don’t know how they can take you to the airport and throw you away, leaving no resources for you,” Warmald said.

Gargiuro says he and his wife were able to share a taxi with a couple in Cape Coral.

An Allegiant spokesman told WINK News that distance from the original destination was a factor in issuing compensation.

You can read the full statement of Allegiant below.

Scheduled 1609 flights from Albany to Punta Gorda were detoured to Orlando / Sanford due to Punta Gorda weather conditions. The detour was made for safety and in accordance with FAA regulations regarding visibility. There were 177 passengers in flight. This was an unexpected situation not under Allegiant’s control, but due to the unusual situation of being unable to proceed to the PGD that night due to continued dangerous weather conditions, all passengers were transported via safe. An online portal issued immediate compensation to support costs. If the passenger who contacts you does not receive the information, or if you have additional questions, you will need to contact Allegiant Customer Care (support via phone, web chat, and direct messages on Twitter and Facebook. Available on social media).

