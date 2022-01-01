History of drinking champagne on New Year’s Eve





New Year’s Eve is the time to start bubbling, but do you know how champagne has become an important part of the holiday?

This New Year’s liquor tradition was born in the 1800s, especially in the United States, due to the custom of wandering around town until midnight.

Kira Dietz, an expert in food history who is the assistant director of the special collection, had the concept of doing a round. That is, wandering around the neighborhood, knocking on someone’s door and expecting them to invite you to a drink. University Archive of Virginia Tech.

It doesn’t matter who you are, you go all day, evening, and New Year, and it was about visiting, and it was about indulging again, so you can get snacks and drinks Expected, she continued.

One of the most popular drinks at the time was the champagne cocktail. The first public recipe for cocktails was in the mid-1800s, requiring a glass of champagne with a glass of sugar cubes and bitters.

So why champagne? At that time, not only was the middle class increasing, but there were also technological advances that made champagne bottles more economical. Combining these two things, the growing middle class was able to buy a bottle of champagne, which was previously considered an upper class treat.

The idea was that if you were to take people, give them something flashy but affordable.

Besides indulging in champagne, there are other foods that are traditionally associated with New Year’s celebrations.

In the south, you can see Hoppin’John and the green. There is a sauerkraut and pork tradition in the Mid-Atlantic and in many places with German immigrants, “Dietz said. “Press cakes made in the 19th century have some Dutch tradition.”

* Editor’s Note: This article uses the word “Champagne” to describe all sparkling white wines commonly used for celebrations, not just those produced exclusively in the Champagne region of France. doing. Please refrain from harassing emails.

