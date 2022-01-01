How a handful of prehistoric geniuses started the technological revolution of mankind





Clovis spear head. Credits: Wikimedia, CC BY-SA

During the first million years of human evolution, technology changed slowly. About 3 million years ago, our ancestors made chipped stone flakes and coarse choppers. 2 million years ago, a hatchet. A million years ago, primitive people used fire from time to time, but with difficulty. Then, 500,000 years ago, with the advent of spears, fire-making, axes, beads, and bows, technological change accelerated.

This technological revolution was not the job of a single human being. Innovation has taken place in different groups. Modern Homo sapiens, primitive sapiens, and perhaps even Neanderthal Sands have spread. Many important inventions were unique: one-off. It was not originally invented by various people, but was once discovered and then shared. That means that a few wise people have created many of the great inventions of history.

And not all of them were modern humans.

The tip of the spear

500,000 years ago, in southern Africa, primitive Homo sapiens first tied a stone blade to a wooden spear to create a spear tip. Spearpoint was revolutionary as a weapon and as the first “composite tool” to combine components.

The tip of the spear spread and appeared in East Africa and the Middle East 300,000 years ago, then in Europe 250,000 years ago, and was used by the Neanderthals. The pattern suggests that spearpoints have been gradually passed down from one person to another, from Africa to Europe.

set fire

400,000 years ago, signs of fire such as charcoal and burnt bones became common in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It did not occur randomly at the isolated location suggesting the invention, but occurred everywhere at about the same time and then spread rapidly. The benefits of fire are clear and it is easy to keep it on. However, it was difficult to make a fire and it was probably the main barrier. If so, the widespread use of fire may have indicated the invention of a fire drillastic rotated against another piece of wood to create friction. This is a tool still used by hunter-gatherers today.

Curiously, the oldest evidence of regular fire use comes from Europe, where the Neanderthals lived. Did the Neanderthals fire first? Why not? Their brain was as big as us. They used them for something and survived the ice age winters of Europe, and the Neanderthals needed more fire than Homo sapiens in Africa.

Serengeti Spear Point.Credits: Nick Longrich, authored

axe

270,000 years ago, in Central Africa, hatchets began to disappear and were replaced by a new technology, the core ax. The core axis looked like a small, thick hatchet, but it was a radically different tool. Microscopic scratches indicate that the core shaft is bound to a wooden handle, forming a true patterned shaft. The ax quickly spread to Africa and was carried by modern people to the Arabian Peninsula, Australia, and finally to Europe.

Decoration

The oldest beads are 140,000 years old and are from Morocco. They were made by piercing snail shells and then stringing them together. At that time, the archaic humans, Homo sapiens, lived in North Africa, so their creators were not modern.

Later, beads appeared in Europe 115,000120,000 years ago, were worn by Neanderthals, and were finally adopted by modern people in southern Africa 70,000 years ago.

Hadwabe fire drill.Credits: Nick Longrich, authored

Bow and arrow

The oldest iron appeared in southern Africa over 70,000 years ago. Probably made by Bushman’s ancestors who have lived there for 200,000 years. The bow then spread to modern East Africans, 48,000 years ago in South Asia, 40,000 years ago in Europe, and 12,000 years ago in Alaska and the Americas.

Neanderthals have never adopted a bow, but the timing of the bow’s spread means that Homo sapiens is likely to have used it.

Trading technology

It is not impossible for people to invent similar technologies at about the same time in different parts of the world, and in some cases this must have happened. But the simplest explanation of the archaeological data we have is that instead of reinventing the technology, many advances have been made only once and have since become widespread. After all, assuming less innovation requires less assumptions.

But how has technology become so popular? African humans are probably Neanderthals in Europe, as individual prehistoric people are unlikely to have traveled long distances over land owned by hostile tribes (although there have been apparently large migrations across generations). I didn’t meet people, or vice versa. Instead, technology and ideas spread from one band and tribe to the next, to the modern Homo sapiens in southern Africa, the archaic humans of North and East Africa, and the Neanderthals of Europe. It spread in a vast chain of ties.

Condo beads.Credits: Nick Longrich, authored

Conflicts may have facilitated exchanges by people stealing and capturing tools and weapons. Native Americans, for example, captured horses from the Spaniards and got them. But it’s possible that people often just swapped technologies just because it was safer and easier. Even today, under-money modern hunter-gatherers are exchanging honey for iron iron made by neighboring tribes.

Archeology shows that such trade is ancient. South African 30,000-year-old ostrich eggshell beads have been found more than 300 kilometers from where they were made. 200,000,300,000 years ago, the archaic humans of East Africa, Homo sapiens, used obsidian tools procured from 50150 km away, farther than modern hunter-gatherers normally travel.

Finally, we must not overlook human generosity. Some exchanges may have been just gifts. Human history and prehistoric times were undoubtedly full of conflict, but as it is now, tribes may have had peaceful interactions, marriages, friendships, and could simply give technology to their neighbors. There is sex.

Stone Age genius

The pattern seen here has a single origin, after which the spread of innovation has another notable significance. Progress may have been heavily dependent on a single individual rather than the inevitable consequences of larger cultural forces.

Consider a bow. The invention is obvious and seems unavoidable because it is so useful. But if it is really obvious, we will see bows that have been repeatedly invented in different parts of the world. But Native Americans, neither Aborigines in Australia nor people in Europe and Asia, invented the bow.

Hazube archer. Credit: Nick Longrich, author provided the spread of bow and arrow from Africa.Credits: Wikipedia (Map) & Nick Long Rich

Instead, it seems that one clever Bushman invented the bow, and then everyone else adopted it. The hunter’s invention will change the course of human history for thousands of years and determine the fate of people and the empire.

Prehistoric patterns are similar to what we saw in historical times. Several innovations have been repeatedly developed, with civilizations, calendars, pyramids, mathematics, writing, and beer being independently invented, for example, around the world. Certain inventions may be clear enough to emerge in a predictable way according to the needs of the people.

However, many important innovations, wheels, gunpowder, printing presses, stirrups, and compasses seem to have been invented only once before they became widespread.

Similarly, a few individuals Steve Jobs, Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, the Wright brothers, James Watt, and Archimedes played a major role in driving the evolution of our technology. This means that a very creative individual has had a great impact.

This suggests that it is unlikely that you will hit a major innovation. Perhaps it was inevitable that it would be discovered when fire, spear tips, axes, beads, or bows were discovered.

And, as it is now, one person could literally change the course of history.

From Africa: The Road to Homo sapiens provided by conversation

This article has been republished from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

Quote: How a few prehistoric geniuses started the technological revolution of mankind (January 1, 2022) https: //phys.org/news/2021-12-prehistoric-geniuses-humanity- Obtained January 1, 2022 from technological-revolution.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2021-12-prehistoric-geniuses-humanity-technological-revolution.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos