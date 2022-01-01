Apple, Microsoft and Google have established themselves as the world’s largest enterprises | Enterprises





America’s high-tech empire is growing. There is no doubt about its superiority, and the pandemic only enhances its excellence. The 2021 financial data reinforce its absolute leadership. The three companies with the highest market value in the world are Technology, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet (Google). And seven of the top ten in the ranking are from that sector. In 2021, there could have been competition over which technology would dominate the table, but not in the type of business.

With the advent of Covid, the power of large corporations (technical or not) has increased. The joint value of the top 10 companies in the world at the end of 2021 was € 13.35 billion, an increase of 11.6% compared to 2020. This figure is more than 10 times Spain’s GDP (2020).

Apple remained on the highest list in the world at the end of 2021 and has achieved it for the second year in a row. The throne he briefly lost to Microsoft in October achieved it thanks to a capital of € 2.6 billion. This year, the iPhone maker’s share has increased by 36%. This was driven by the launch of new devices such as the iPhone 13 while growing the service business.

Competitor Microsoft concludes this year as the second largest company in the world with a value of € 2.3 billion after gaining a 55% share from January to December. The company, led by Satya Nadella, is once again praised by investors thanks to the excellent performance of its cloud services.

Google’s parent company Alphabet concludes the top three with a valuation of $ 1.7 trillion, an increase of 67% annually.

The top three technology companies alone have a total market value of 6.6 trillion euros, higher than Germany (3.4 trillion euros) and France (2.3 trillion euros).

Fourth place is Aramco. Saudi Arabia’s oil company is capitalized at € 1.66 billion and has lost two places on the list. The 4.7% rise in the stock market is below the rise in tech companies, losing their relative weight.

Amazon (5th in the ranking), Meta (Facebook network owner, 6th in the table), Nvidia, and TSMC in Taiwan are the other four technology companies in the top ten. Amazon (€ 1.5 trillion) and Meta (€ 840,000 million) have recorded profits of 3.9% for e-commerce platforms and 25.5% for social networks.

Nvidia, ranked 15th in the group of graphics processors, stands out and has infiltrated the top of the top 10 companies with a value of € 640 million. US companies that have benefited from the boom in artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies have accumulated a 130% rise in 2021. As part of that, TSMC, backed by the momentum of the chip industry, closed 2021 in 10th place. A place worth € 510,000 million, up 18.1% on the stock market.

Of the non-technical non-Aramco, only Tesla and Berkshire Hathaway are in the top ten. The electric car maker is ranked 7th (up 2nd) and is worth € 965,000 million in the stock market. Meanwhile, businessman Warren Buffett’s conglomerate is in ninth place with a capital of $ 593,000 million.

Beijing’s crusade against the power of tech companies will cause China to lose its representative among the top 10 companies. Last year’s two companies, Tencent and Alibaba, were punished in the stock market due to government restrictions and pressure. Tencent ranks 11th with a value of € 485 million (share declines 21% annually). Alibaba, which fell 51.8%, fell to 28th place.

In the year of the Covid vaccine, Pfizer took 18 positions in the rankings and was worth € 286 million. Number 27 will be placed and re-evaluated in 62.6% of years. Johnson & Johnson is in 15th place and is worth $ 400,000.

Spanish company

Spanish is not among the 100 largest companies in the world. To find Inditex, the largest listed company in the country, down 23rd from the 129 companies that occupied it at the end of 2020, you need to go down to 160th. A bag during exercise. Iberdrola (position number 231) and Banco Santander (position 327) complete the list of the first Spanish companies with capital.

