Ashif Mawji uses technology to find solutions to major social problems





Edmonton entrepreneur Ashif Mawji is behind what he says is a new startup accelerator that may help start-ups solve some of these social problems.

This is part of Difference Makers, which highlights some of the people working to make Canada a better place in 2022.

Ashif Mawji hopes that technology that has changed the world of commerce can improve the lives of people affected by problems such as homelessness and domestic violence.

Edmonton entrepreneurs are the driving force behind what he says is a new startup accelerator that can help start-ups solve some of these social problems. Beginning in January, the Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator will provide mentorship to the first cohort of technology companies addressing social and safety issues to help export technology solutions worldwide. This initiative brings two long-term passions to Mawjis. It’s about finding business solutions for social issues and building an artificial intelligence and machine learning sector in the capital of Albertus with private and public funding.

He believes there is great potential for accelerator program apps that can help flag early signs of domestic violence and resolve cold cases of missing persons. As an example, there are apps that help homeless people find a nearby restaurant where they want to donate food, or a company looking for a worker for that particular day finds a kind of virtual cash corner.

As humanity, we can solve many things. Why can’t I fix this? Mawji, 49, who sold his company Upside Software 10 years ago for tens of millions of private dollars and is now the chair of the accelerator, Rising Tide Fund Managers, and LLC’s venture partner.

We have to try something else, but it provides all the factors for success.

The first cohort of startups begins in January. San Francisco-based Alchemist Accelerator offers 12-week course programming for businesses. Alchemist’s partner Rachel Chalmers brings people around the world with the idea of ​​discovering innovative ways to provide social services and benefits using large datasets from participating agencies in Alberta. The purpose is to find out.

For example, some companies are considering working with indigenous communities to protect forests and allow them to sell their carbon credits to other companies, Chalmers posted on the accelerator’s website. Said in a video discussion.

The new entity hatched in early 2021 when the Foundation and alchemists collaborated to submit a proposal to the state research and innovation agency, Alberta Innovates. In the first four years, they were chosen to receive about $ 35 million from three levels of government. Surgery.

Chalmers says alchemists are scrutinizing the world in search of companies that will benefit from accelerators. There is an investigation and reconnaissance department. And I’m especially looking for companies like this. However, if this explanation applies, please contact us. Come to Edmonton.

Companies don’t have to move to Edmonton, but they do make connections with Edmonton.

Benefits for startups are the participation of some Alberta agencies, including Edmonton Police Services, corporate partners, and social services agencies that serve homeless people to protect women from domestic violence. In some cases, companies may be able to access large datasets or pilot out agency clients and apps on an opt-in basis.

Mawji admits that people who deal with these serious social problems on a daily basis can be skeptical of technology and entrepreneurship to solve complex problems, and the data is anonymized and Axela. Lator states that he is working to address privacy and ethical concerns.

But agencies are also fed up with the inability to make more concrete progress on major social issues, and many, such as Edmonton Boyle Street Community Services, are embracing new ideas from accelerators, he said. increase.

We all want the same. They are just dissatisfied with the lack of progress.

