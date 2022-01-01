12 of the weirdest and wackiest photos from around the world on Google Street View





Google Street View is a great tool for getting an accurate picture of where you are if you get lost, but it not only provides its functionality, but also provides very interesting snapshots of random events from around the world. You can also.

As Google’s image recording vans roam the streets, they can sometimes capture weird, hilarious, or simply very confusing moments.

CoventryLive delves into the strange and bizarre world of Google Street View and finds amazingly hilarious snaps.

From two men who appear to be dueling in orange jump suits to pedestrians in pigeon masks, Google Street View captures some images that will surely make you laugh out loud. Was completed.

British privacy-friendly cow

A cow with a blurred face in Cofen, England (Image: Google Street View)

In this very vague snap, the cow looks blurry in his face, so he seems to have asked Google to hide his identity.

Pigeon mask people in Tokyo

A person wearing a pigeon mask on the sidewalk in Tokyo (Image: Google Street View)

One of the strangest discoveries in Google Street View is the people who wore these scary pigeon masks in Japan.

A man from Western Australia and his penguins

Penny-farthing biker and his penguin in Cottesloe, Western Australia (Image: Google Street View)

At first glance, this snap seems to capture a man riding a penny-farthing bike.

But if you look closely, there are penguins who enjoy the ride quality!

Horses eating bananas in Victoria

A person eating a banana wearing a horse mask and bathrobe in Victoria, British Columbia (Image: Google Street View)

This person decided to wear a horse mask and a comfortable bathrobe on the camera, so he may have known that a Google van was roaming the streets.

Wisconsin’s wacky toilet paper prank

Toilet paper prank at home in Wisconsin (Image: Google Street View)

This is a famous and very entertaining prank that never gets old. I cover my house with a stunt of toilet paper.

San Diego seaweed monster

People covered in seaweed at Mission Beach in San Diego (Image: Google Street View)

This is a person dressed as a sea creature running towards a Google camera in San Diego.

A man who appears in three different places in India

One man appears in three different places in India at the same time (Image: Google Street View)

In the crazy camera glitch, the same man is seen three times in three different poses.

Feet of cyclists who continued walking in Poland

A cyclist away from his feet by a Polish camera glitch (Image: Google Street View)

Another hilarious camera glitch here shows that Polish cyclists are off their feet.

A man pointing a bow and arrow at another man’s head in Connecticut

A man pointing a bow and arrow at a can above someone’s head in Wallingford, Connecticut (Image: Google Street View)

Hold, aim, shoot!

This is a scene taken in Connecticut, where one man is preparing to shoot an arrow into a can above another man’s head.

A man smoking a cigarette in a Manhattan mailbox

A man sitting in a mailbox smoking a cigarette in Manhattan (Image: Google Street View)

On the busy streets of Manhattan, you can see a man casually sitting in a mailbox smoking a cigarette without worrying about the world.

A man and his parrot taking a leisurely walk in Portland

A man walking a parrot in Portland (Image: Google Street View)

This guy is taking a relaxing summer walk in Portland with his trusted parrot.

A man dueling in an orange jumpsuit in Norway

A man in an orange suit from Oscarsborg, Norway (Image: Google Street View)

In this hilarious shot, two men appear to be fighting in fluorescent orange jumpsuits, and one appears ready to swing the golf club.

