Poll: What is the most exciting product from Apple in 2022?





Next year could be one of Apple’s biggest years. It is rumored that many products will be announced, but which one is the most excited to see the company launch in 2022?

New high-end iMac

Apple plans to debut the new 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon in 2022. According to the leaker Dylandkt, the new iMac may have a high-end Apple Silicon chip with a mini LED display inside. ProMotion technology may also be the first to appear on the iMac.

Rumor has it that the iMac, like the new MacBook Pro, has a basic model configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The new iMac’s ports allegedly include an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and multiple USB-C / Thunderbolt connections.

Redesigned MacBook Air

After redesigning the 24-inch iMac and the new MacBook Pro, Apple is rumored to make a new MacBook Air. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported earlier this year that the new computer has a new color, a white bezel and a white keyboard.

Just like the M1 Pro / M1 Max, the new MacBook Air has a notch, and Bloomberg believes it will run faster with an M2 processor with the same number of computing cores as the M1.

Another iPad Pro

Apple brought one of the biggest updates to the iPad Pro in 2021 with a mini LED display, M1 processor, up to 2TB of storage with 16GB of RAM, but rumors about a new generation scheduled for 2022. there is.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing a redesigned iPad Pro with a glass back. With this change, iPad Pro will be able to support wireless charging for the first time. Another rumored change with the 2022 iPad Pro is the first expansion of mini LED display technology to the 11-inch iPad Pro. This is the first display technology to appear on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2021.

But even if Apple launches another great iPad Pro, it’s the iPad OS that needs to receive major updates because it needs to unlock the full potential of the iPad.

Three new iPhones rumored to be released in 2022

Apple plans to launch the new iPhone SE next year as well as the iPhone 14 line. This iPhone SE 3 is expected to be similar to the current iPhone SE, but with the addition of an A15 chip on the side and 5G connectivity.

As for the iPhone 14, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects a lineup of two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch models, so it is rumored that a major overhaul will occur.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a new drilling design, but the iPhone 14 will include dramatic improvements to the front-facing camera. Regarding the rear camera, Kuo says the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be upgraded to 48 megapixels, up from the iPhone 12’s 12 megapixel sensor.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 7 was very disappointing from the user’s point of view of updating the watch every year or every few years, but the next-generation Apple Watch will have a new design, temperature sensor, and new additional features. There’s everything that changes health and fitness tracking.

Not only that, Apple is rumored to launch the new Apple Watch SE and the long-awaited rugged sports version of the Watch for specific users.

Apple AR headset

After years of rumors, Apple seems finally ready to launch an AR headset, and in half a year the company made its debut in a new category.

According to the latest rumors, the device is aimed at advanced users as it has two 8K displays that display ultra-high resolution images. Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apples AR headsets will be equipped with advanced 3D sensors that can not only detect objects in the scene, but also identify gestures made by the user’s hands.

There are various reports about whether Apple will launch the AR headset first or the Mixed Reality headset, but at this point it seems likely to be the first choice.

AirPods Pro 2

Last but not least, after waiting a year for AirPods 3, users will face the same experience with the rumored AirPods Pro 2 in 2022.

These AirPods are expected to refocus not only on brand new designs, but also on health tracking and fitness technologies. Bloomberg reports that the second-generation AirPods Pro features a more compact design that removes the stem from the bottom of the AirPods Pro.

wrap up

Apple in 2022 has a lot of excitement. Personally, I can’t wait for another iPad Pro, the new MacBook Air, and Apple’s AR headset solution. What is the most exciting product from the company next year? Please vote for the vote and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

read more

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/31/poll-what-product-most-excited-to-see-apple-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos