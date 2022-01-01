The best upcoming PC games





While the PS5 and Xbox Series X may be in the limelight, the PC remains one of the best gaming platforms on the market. There have been a lot of hot releases in the last few months, but it looks like it will be even better next year.

If you’re looking for the next big PC game (or want to see what’s approaching before investing in a new rig), here’s the best PC game to arrive by the end of 2022.

Monster Hunter Rise — January 12, 2022

Monster Hunter Rise is one of the best switch games in 2021 and aims to dominate the PC in 2022. Upon arrival in January, Monster Hunter Rise will make some major changes from the Nintendo Switch version. ..

Aside from increased fidelity, Rise sees again hunting dozens of towering beasts, collecting hundreds of unique resources, and collaborating with a few peers to tackle the most difficult content of the game. .. If you missed Rise in 2021, now is the perfect time to jump into action.

Rainbow Six Extraction — January 20, 2022

Ubisoft is using Extraction to radically change the Rainbow Six formula. It’s still a team-based shooter, but this time we’ll play against a horde of supernatural monsters. Healthy tactics and fast reflexes are the keys to bringing it to life, but there is no PvP anywhere in the game.

Primarily based on Siege’s limited-time containment event, Extraction is a completely PvE experience. You can take the position of one of 18 professional operators and remove the threat. Rainbow Six fans want to know how this operator will behave in 2022.

Dying Light 2 — February 4, 2022

Return to the zombie-infested world of Dying Light with this long-awaited sequel. You will climb the roof again and engage in deadly close quarters combat, but this time (for some reason) it looks even darker than before.

Mankind has been defeated around society, and the world you explore is almost full of deadly enemies. Many are actually human species. Dying Light 2 is about to take everything that made the original popular and raise it to 11. Arriving in early 2022, you’ll run through the city through sleepless nights.

Lost Ark — February 11, 2022

Amazon’s first entry into the MMO genre in New World was mixed bags. On the other hand, millions of players jumped at the chance to try out a vast new title, but most of them left just a few weeks after launch. Lost Ark is an established (and popular) MMO in many parts of the east, so we hope to change this.

Lost Ark’s actions are performed from a top-down perspective, blending the best genres of ARPG and MMO. Early Access to Lost Ark showed off a sophisticated game with a wealth of offerings. It’s interesting to see how long a player gets stuck when released in February.

Elden Ring — February 25, 2022

It took a while, but finally I got specific information about Elden Ring. This game is due out in February and is arguably one of the biggest “soul-like” games ever created. The main attraction of Elden Ring is an open world with six unique areas. This is to bring in various gameplay tweaks that make it feel a bit more unique than other FromSoftware releases.

In other words, in early presentations, the ability to ride and fight horses seemed to be widespread. You can also mark locations on the map for easy exploration. Both friendly and dangerous NPCs appear to be randomly scattered around the world. This allows you to find new things in every corner.

Guild Wars 2: The End of the Dragon — February 2022

Although technically more advanced than the new game, End of Dragons is still one of the most anticipated releases of 2022. Bringing new regions, new quests, new specialty classes to the world of Guild Wars 2 and shaping the End of Dragons until the game is the biggest expansion I’ve seen for quite some time.

All of the above is arguably exciting, but the most hilarious addition is the new Siege Turtle mount. This “Walking War Machine” can accommodate two players. One steers the slow-moving beast forward, and the other controls the weapon attached to the shell. If that’s not the reason to check the extension, we don’t know what it is.

Stalker 2-April 28, 2022

Set in a post-apocalyptic open-world environment, Stalker 2 invites you to discover a mystery hidden deep in the heart of Chernobyl. A unique fusion of FPS, immersive sims and horror, the non-linear story wants to give you unprecedented freedom in how you deploy your actions.

All driven by Unreal Engine 5, ultra-realistic graphics push the GPU to the limit. Also, if tense single-player action isn’t enough, you’ll be pleased to know that multiplayer will be available sometime after its release as part of a free update.

Forspoken — May 24, 2022

After being taken from New York to the magical land of Asia, the main character, Frey Holland, sets out to find a way home. The world of Asia is a dark and corrupt place, but it was once the home of a prosperous civilization. Frey needs to remove rot from the land before returning to the real world.

Forspoken is still a bit of a mystery, but action RPGs have already been shaped to be another hit from Square Enix. With complex stories and fast-paced action gameplay, expect to hear more about this new IP in the coming months.

Saints Row — August 23, 2022

Although postponed from February to August, the long-awaited restart of Saints Row should still arrive in 2022. Set in the fictional southwestern town of Santoileso, we will once again gather the crew and head for the street to blow up. Everything you see. Early footage of Saints Row showed off a game that was very similar to previous entries, while doing a lot to bring it to a new generation of players.

You can also play the entire campaign in co-op with two players, although there is a significant shortage of PvP multiplayer. Still, it sounds like Volition has spent a very long time in order for co-op to work seamlessly in the world of Santoileso. If you’re looking for a chaotic world to run through in 2022, look out for Saints Row.

Red Fall — Summer 2022

I’m not sure about Redfall, but since it’s from Arkane (the studio responsible for Deathloop, Prey, and Dishonored), there’s good reason to get excited about the next game. Currently being billed for the arrival of the summer 2022, Redfall is a collaborative shooter that fights vampire enemies in an ever-changing open world.

Apart from that, many remain a mystery. We know that both solo and co-op will be supported, multiple characters will be available, and weapon-rich weapons will be at your disposal, but beyond that, Arkane You have to wait until you’re ready to reveal more.

Starfield — November 11, 2022

As the first new series from Bethesda for over 20 years, fans couldn’t get any more excited about Starfield. The game takes place in the 2300s and explores the interstellar world with “unparalleled freedom” in an attempt to solve one of humanity’s greatest mysteries.

Exploration will obviously move Starfield forward, but I don’t know how the rest of the game will be performed. Todd Howard claims that the title will be “Like Skyrim in Space”, so expect lots of player-driven actions and side quests.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – 2022

Already available for early access on Steam, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be fully released in 2022. It inherits many of its predecessor metaphors, and clear Larian Studios aims to make it the largest in the series.

New characters, new multiplayer products, and an innovative turn-based combat system make it one of the best RPGs in a few years. Fans are looking forward to seeing how things evolve when Baldur’s Gate 3 officially leaves Early Access.

