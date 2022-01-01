Bizongo announced US $ 110 million in a Series D round led by Tiger Global.The company claims that it currently has a valuation of over US $ 600 million.





B-2-B’s e-commerce and supply chain platform, Bizongo, has announced the latest funding of US $ 110 million in a Series D round led by New York-based Tiger Global Management, the company said in a statement. It is stated in. In the latest round, the company claims that Bizongos’ valuation surged to US $ 600 million.

According to the statement, the company will invest new money to strengthen its business and technical teams to develop a range of digital services on both sides of the market. We will also invest in fostering vendor partnerships and transform more than 100 factories into true cloud factories through unique solutions.

The Series D round has new investments from the CDC and IFC EAF, with existing investors BCap, Chiratae Ventures, Schroder Adveq, IFC, and Add Ventures by SCG participating. Manish Choksi, a member of the Bizongos Advisory Board and Vice Chairman of Asian Paints, also invested in his personal abilities in the round.

Bizongo recently launched an online bidding platform for real-time sellers and price discovery in customized product categories such as packaging, textiles and apparel.

We are also expanding our digital supply chain finance (SCF) platform in partnership with top banks and NBFC. The SCF platform has enabled early payments worth over 1000 rupees for over 1000 SMEs and MSMEs, the company said.

Technology-enabled companies have also launched an IoT-based cloud factory for bespoke products, he added in a media release. This SaaS-based solution enables manufacturers to provide customers with real-time visibility, control, and intelligence throughout the supply chain. The latest innovation was successfully piloted by leading pharmaceutical packaging manufacturer Ansapack, says Stamen.

Bizongo claims to have been founded by IIT graduates Aniket Deb, Ankit Tomar and Sachin Agrawal to digitize the fragmented B2B segment of bespoke products.

With a pre-pandemic scale (annual recurring revenue) of US $ 250 million in November, it recorded eight-fold growth at the top line. The statement states that Bizongos’s capital efficiency comes from an out-of-stock operating model.

Bizongo provides enterprise customers with solutions that span digital vendor management, supply chain automation, and supply chain financing. Bizongo co-founder Sachin Agrawal will be able to digitize the entire vendor ecosystem and build integrated and connected supply chain processes.

According to Agrawal, we are now ready to continue to grow our business at least 300 percent year-over-year.

The customized commodities market is the fastest growing segment of B2Be commerce. With a size of $ 500 billion, this market is vast, but very fragmented and unorganized. Bizongo turned out to be very unique in that it has built a transaction-driven platform with a technology-first and trade-first mindset. Tiger Global’s partner John Curtius states that Bizongo stands out as the market leader in this segment with its full-stack approach using the asset-light operating model.

