2021 Google’s Most Frequently Asked Questions

Netflix



Squid Game Movies is one of the most searched movies in the world

The survey page lists the most popular things for the global community to commemorate 2021.

Technology Giants are the most popular sites that provide answers to all your questions, publishing the most frequently asked questions and topics each year.

Hard year

Getty Images

As the cholera epidemic dominates parts of the world, we will enter 2021 with the theme “Doomscrolling”. This is an English word that means “see unprecedented news.”

This article describes how social media users can keep clicking on their phones to see more unsolicited news.

According to Google, “Doomscrolling” has been asked more than ever in the world, most often in January.

It’s an era of uncertainty around the world and beyond. Borders are closed, flights are banned and curfew is in place.

People are surfing the internet to find out what’s happening with coronary heart disease, and many are looking for something that bothers them-“Doomscrolling.”

Mental illness

Getty Images



Rock rules make people all over the world crazy

In 2021, the term “mental health” was considered more than ever after a year of loneliness and sadness for the loss of a loved one killed by the cornea.

People all over the world are asking, “How can mental illness be treated?” And “How can this be cured?” More than ever.

Another reason mental illness is plagued us in 2021 is that topics such as “body positivity” and “affirmation” are more popular than ever.

Climate change

Getty Images



In Louisiana, USA, nearly a million people went into darkness after an extratropical cyclone power outage.

Not only physical health but also world health is involved.

From extratropical cyclones to famines and wildfires, the world is witnessing the effects of climate change.

According to Google data, we are looking for a cleaner way of life than ever before. “How to grow” and “live” are some of the most popular items on the site.

Cities and mountain dwellers have more than ever sought information on the “impacts of climate change.”

Not surprisingly, Fiji, which is the most affected by climate change, is the most popular.

Your business

Getty Images



How to become your own boss is one of the most popular on Google

People are worried about their work and their economy, mainly because of the uncertainties caused by the cholera epidemic.

So the way to become your master is to do it.

In 2021, the world will pave the way for new employment, where the quest for “how to start a new profession” and “how to get a job” is a trend.

In the United States alone, more than 4 million people lost their jobs in October, according to the Ministry of Labor.

Some people think it’s time to study hard and change professions.

Google, am I not an NFT?

Another topic related to making money is NFT.

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are photographs or images that can be owned by proof of ownership and can be purchased or sold.

The NFT lasted for two days, but didn’t start focusing on the NFT until the pre-sale image of Twitter owner Jack Dosey sold for $ 2.9 million.

I want to discover new opportunities on the Internet, so I should also do the topic “How to make”.

Royal star

Netflix



Netflix Squid Game is the most watched movie in 90 countries

In March, Prince Harry of England and his wife, Megan Markle, had their first conversation with US moderator Oprah Winfrey after resigning.

This is the most frequently interviewed interview with Google Trends around the world.

The couple explained how their relationship with the British royal family deteriorated, claiming that their son, Archi, had been sexually abused.

But she is not the only actor in the 2021 movie category.

Korean movie

Most of us are trapped in our homes, but we have plenty of time to watch movies on TV.

Squid Game, a longtime movie made in South Korea, is the most popular movie in the world.

It’s about a group of people who have to survive some of the most dangerous sports to win a big prize.

This movie is well known in the Netflix world.

