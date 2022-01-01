Who were the most searched Mexican athletes on Google 2021?





Some athletes stood out in internet searches (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco / POOL)

In 2021, after being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could finally be held, and the world of sports was booming. Therefore, not only did some sports disciplines stand out, but some Mexican national teams were not left behind.

But this event wasn’t the last, as F1 or Box Fight had the opportunity to illuminate the fans’ faces and unite the country with a completely sporty spirit. For this reason, some of the most consulted searches by the public on Google this year are:

Google showed the top 10 searches for Mexicans (Photo: Google)

Mexican trampoline jumper Rommel Pacheco not only made a big leap towards the 2021 Olympics, but also announced his retirement from the sports world and is now aiming to enter politics via social networks. increase.

The 35-year-old player finished 6th in the trampoline final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Although he did not reach the podium, he achieved his goal of participating in the final 3 meter individual dive final of his sports career. The final match at the Tokyo Aquatics Center was a race of ups and downs for Mexican athletes.

Rommel Pacheco retired after Tokyo 2020 (photo: @ infobaedeportes / file)

Thus, in recognition of his career, he was selected as the flag bearer of the Tokyo delegation, and after his participation he became one of Mexico’s most beloved athletes. These were his fifth Olympics after participating in Athens in 2004, Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

After returning to Japan, he was elected deputy leader of the National Action Party, and announced that he would take a path far from sports in order to devote himself to politics.

Sergio Czech Pres is one of the most famous F1 racers in the country. However, after starting his career at Red Bull Racing and wasting his talent on the track, Tapato further increased the affection of Mexicans.

In a recent interview with Moto Sports, the Czech Republic said that becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate was the main reason for his growth as a driver in 2021 and explained the internal competition with Max as another level. did.

Sergio Czech Pres is one of the most famous F1 racers in the country (Photo: Twitter @SChecoPerez)

Among the data supporting the Czech Republic is his five podiums during the year, the fourth driver to achieve most of the season. He led the race with a win, two fastest laps and 47 laps throughout 2021.

Alexa Moreno is one of the most acclaimed gymnasts. With great talent and sport agility, this athlete began to gain worldwide attention in 2016 after being ranked 31st in the highest gymnastics index.

Over the years, criticisms of her appearance have brought her all sorts of ridicule and negative comments. But this wasn’t a limitation for Alexa, who was able to show why it was one of the best in the world at each Tokyo 2020 presentation.

The gymnast achieved a pass to the horse jump final after scoring 14.6333 in the individual qualifying in the semi-finals. This made her the second Mexican after Denisselpez made it to the finals in Sydney in 2000. In this sense, Alexa finished fourth in her last participation in an Asian country.

The gymnast represented Mexico in Tokyo 2020 (Photo: Tw @alexa_moreno_mx)

However, after the Olympics, the athlete announced the possibility of retirement from gymnastics, noting that she was at a time when she had to mediate some things.

It was really fun. That was a better result than he had hoped for. The truth is, I didn’t think it would work that well for me. Obviously, that thorn remains, so it’s close to the third, but it was pretty good. I paid myself off the debt, she spoke to the media when she arrived in Mexico.

In September 2021, it was reported that an athlete had surgery in Monterey due to a shoulder injury he had been fighting since February.

