AR Glasses, Google shows what their next project / digital information world is





Augmented reality (AR) emerged in the late 1980s and 90s. From Terminator to Robocop, people have a glimpse of what the next few years will hold for the tech generation. I’ve seen AR glasses in various movies over the years, but the latest one was “Iron Man”. Well, you can’t expect the average person to randomly go buy Iron Man suits, but they can certainly get “AR glasses”.

For those who don’t know what they are, they look like regular eyeglasses, but they have enhanced technology, including reality, with digital overlays. Over the years, these AR glasses have moved from expensive and chunky to affordable and impressive functionality.

So how does it work? Well it can be used as an interface made in a way that helps you in many ways. for example:

• You have installed some curtains for your home, glasses choose the color of the curtains with a special algorithm.

• You can create objects to show what looks good in a particular location.

• It also has a built-in microphone so you can connect to Siri or Alexa for voice-based searches.

• It also has GPS function, so you won’t lose your way home.

As Facebook has become the “meta”, it’s a trend, and people think this metaverse could be the next “best”. How can Google lag behind as Facebook makes great strides? Now Google has revealed that they are trying to mark the world with products that some say are 2010 classics.

Google released a “glass” version for developers in 2013, but never for commercial use. We think it’s because we thought Google didn’t have the right technology to make it bigger. But now they seem to be trying to bring the project back to life.

The New York Times said in a recent report that Google acquired the manufacturer of smart glass “North” in mid-2020. At the time, the company didn’t have a good vision of what they wanted to do in North, but now they seem to have found a successor to Glass.

Google has shown that they aren’t going to be left behind the car and they’re staying here. With the addition of North and the rapid acceleration of the Metaverse trend, the company may be ready to build next-generation AR glasses with better features and may be aiming to reduce price factors as well. ..

