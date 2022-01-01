How to request approval in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides





If you have a document, spreadsheet, or presentation that requires company approval, Google Docs, Spreadsheets, and Slides can help. Submit an approval request and optionally set a due date to get the required approval.

Note: This feature is available for paid plans, including GSuite plans for Workspace, Business, or Enterprise Essentials and above, Education Plus, Nonprofits, and Basic and above. Approval of Google Docs, Sheets and Slides

Here are some basics on how approval works in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

When you request approval, the reviewer will be notified. This can be an email, Google Chat notification, or browser alert, depending on your notification settings. If you request approval from multiple people, everyone must approve the document for the process to be considered complete. When the approver makes the edit, all reviewers will be notified to re-approve the document. If you include a due date in your approval request, a reminder will be sent to the reviewer for the next and past due dates. If one person refuses approval, the document is considered rejected by all reviewers. Once the document is approved, it will be locked. You cannot edit the document without unlocking it. This cancels the current approval request.How to request approval

Open the approved document in Google Docs, Spreadsheets, or Slides.From the menu[ファイル]>[承認]Click.

You can see that the approval sidebar is open on the right. Click “Request”.

[承認のリクエスト]When the window opens, enter a name from the contact list or the email address of the person reviewing the document.

Enter a message, set a due date, allow reviewers to edit the file, or lock the file before sending it, as needed. Click Submit Request.

Note: If you have not previously shared the document with anyone who wants to review it, you will be asked to grant access to the document.How to review and approve a document

When the approval request is submitted, at the top of the document at the bottom of the toolbar[承認待ち]A message is displayed.

Before approving or rejecting[詳細の表示]You can click. This will open the Approval sidebar where you can see other reviewers, due dates if assigned, and the messages contained in your request.At the bottom of the sidebar[アクティビティ]You can also create a comment that will appear in the section.

If the documents were edited during the approval process, you can also see that they are using the sidebar.[変更の表示]Use the drop-down box below to view your edits since the last time you viewed or approved the document, or since the approval process started.

When you’re ready, it’s in the message or sidebar at the top of the document[承認]or[拒否]Use the button. Each action can include a message as needed.

How to confirm approval

As the person seeking approval, you can see the status of your request. A message appears at the top of the document, below the toolbar.From the menu[ファイル]>[承認]Click or message[詳細の表示]You can also click to open the approval sidebar.

Similar to the reviewer, all the details of the approval are displayed in the sidebar and the activity is displayed at the bottom. also,[変更の表示]You can see your edits using the dropdown below.

If everyone approves the document, you will see a message indicating that the file has been locked. This means that the document has already been approved and cannot be further edited.

When you open the document, you’ll see a new message at the top stating that you’re looking at an approved version.

Click View Details to open the sidebar and see your activity. This information is visible not only to you, but also to those who approve the document.

How to unlock approved documents

If you want to make changes to the approved document, it’s at the top[ロック]Select the drop down arrow and[ファイルのロックを解除]Click. Remember that you have made changes and will need to request approval again.

After editing, you can start a new approval request in the sidebar.

The ability to request approval of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides documents is useful for all types of business documents. From legal documents to proposals, you can be sure that the document has a stamp of approval from everyone you need.

