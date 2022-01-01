How to set up an Apple Fitness Plus workout service to move





Apple’s Fitness Plus app is available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Vanessa Hand Olerana / CNET

Apple’s training service, Fitness Plus, helps you sweat at home with the help of your Apple Watch ($ 409 on eBay). CNET’s Vanessa Hand Orellana tried it for a week and said it was “easy to use and beginner friendly.” A complete review of her Apple Fitness Plus can be found here. The service also includes a time-to-walk feature where celebrities like Dolly Parton tell stories during their walk, including some songs to listen to during their walk.

Workout services cost $ 10 per month (10, AU $ 15) or $ 80 per year (80, AU $ 120). As part of the Apple One Premier subscription bundle, it can be combined with Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $ 30 (30, AU $ 40) per month. Share your FitnessPlus membership with up to 5 others.

Here’s how to download Apple Fitness Plus, set it up, and start your workout.

How do I download Apple Fitness Plus?

You must be running at least iOS 14.3, WatchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3, and TVOS 14.3 to get Apple Fitness Plus. All of these are currently available. Fitness Plus requires Apple Watch Series 3 ($ 199 for Apple) or later and WatchOS 7.2, iPhone 6S or later, or iPhone SE, and iOS 14.3.

On Apple Watch, Fitness Plus will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on your iPhone. If you’re using an iPad ($ 356 on eBay), you can download the Fitness app from the App Store. Also, if you’re using an Apple TV ($ 160 for Best Buy), upgrading to TVOS 14.3 will automatically display the fitness app.

How do I set up Apple Fitness Plus?

To sign up for Apple Fitness Plus, go to apple.com/apple-fitness-plus. Alternatively, open the Fitness app on one of your Apple devices and[FitnessPlus]Select a tab. Get it for free for 3 months by signing up for a 1-month free trial or purchasing a new Apple Watch.

After signing up, when you open the Apple Fitness Plus app on your Apple TV or other device, your watch will pop up a notification asking if you want to connect.[はい]Tap. At the top of the app, filter different types of training, difficulty, trainers, durations and music. In addition to cool down, you can choose from 10 different workout types including HIIT, strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill, rowing and more.

Each workout will tell you what equipment you need (if any), such as weights and treadmills. If you select one,[Let’s Go]You can click (or you can see the preview first). A play button appears on your screen and on your Apple Watch. Press any button to start your workout. The two devices stay in sync throughout your workout. You can also use your Apple Watch as a remote control to play or pause your workout.

In the upper left corner of the screen, you can see the elapsed time, your current heart rate, and the number of calories burned. After you finish one workout, you have the option to work on another workout or a guided cooldown. After your workout, a summary screen will pop up summarizing your activity. Workouts also appear in the fitness app.

that’s it! Happy sweating.

