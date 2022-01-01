Android Warning: Users need to update Microsoft Teams now or face horrific bugs, Google warns





For Android users, Google has sent an important warning about the very popular Microsoft Teams app. Last month, a horrifying bug was discovered in the Android version of the Microsoft Teams app. This can block calls to emergency numbers. Initially, it was thought that only calls to US emergency numbers (911) were blocked, but now Google calls other emergency numbers such as 999 in the UK and 112 in Europe. It is clear that it can also be stopped.

A full fix for this issue will be brought to the Android handset in the January 2022 update, during which time Google has issued an email urging all users to update the Microsoft Teams app.

This email was highlighted by Mishaal Rahman, the former editor-in-chief of XDA Developers. Mishaal posted on Twitter: “Wow-I’m emailing users to update the Microsoft Teams app if there’s a version that could cause an emergency call bug on Android.”

Only certain Microsoft Teams users are still at risk. Updating your app after December 10, 2021 will make you safe from dangerous bugs.

The email sent by Google says: You are not logged in to the app.

“This issue is caused by an unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system. Please visit the Google Play Store and update to the latest version of Microsoft Teams immediately.”

The message is added as follows: “If you updated the Microsoft Teams app after December 10, 2021, you can ignore this email.”

The latest version of Microsoft Teams for Android was released on December 18th with this build 1416 /1.0.0.2021195305.

You may have enabled automatic updates on your Android device, so you already have the latest Teams patch installed. If not, go to the Play Store and click the refresh button if it appears in the list of Microsoft Teams apps.

As Google explained, this dangerous bug doesn’t affect all users-certain existing conditions must be met before glitching can begin.

This bug was first reported on Reddit, and one user details why the Pixel smartphone couldn’t call her grandmother’s ambulance when it looked like she had a stroke.

A Reddit user dialed 911, but the phone got stuck after only one ring.

Thankfully, landlines were also available in the event of an emergency, so they could still call an ambulance for their grandmother.

Reddit users posted: “I had to call an ambulance because my grandmother seemed to have a stroke on Friday. I just hung up with my mother, typed a Pixel and dialed 911. Immediately after the ringing My phone got stuck and I couldn’t do anything other than click on the app that had an emergency call in the background. This was while notifying me that the phone sent my location to the emergency service. Sadly, I couldn’t tell the other person which apartment I was in or what the actual emergency was because I couldn’t talk to humans.

“My phone was obviously working from a phone point of view, so I think there was an extra step of freezing when I tried to send my location. That would hang up and call the phone number again. Fortunately my grandmother is a generation who still has a land route. Otherwise, restart the phone, wait for the restart, then call the emergency service, I needed to take over people as soon as possible. “

