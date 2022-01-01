How to stop sharing data on Google Maps and maintain your privacy





If you assert that Google Maps offers excellent service when you go on a trip, or that you need some information about a particular location in the city, you won’t find anything new. The problem is that some people are uncomfortable with all the data collection they do. Well, we can solve it to maintain privacy.

Google Maps is one of the most commonly used apps to get information about what’s nearby, whether you’re traveling by car, looking for some service in the city, or walking.

It’s an app that you can use every day, and it’s completely integrated into the apps that everyone knows and has used. You no longer have to remember the route to go anywhere.

Problems can occur when the map realizes that everything that surrounds Google and the American giant helps track where they visit and what they do. This is done to provide better service as accurately as possible, but it may not look good.

Some users can follow up without any problems. This is because, as you can see from the monitoring performed by this service, everything you search for reliably without waiting is very fast. The end of our move.

However, some users don’t want to control where they are or where they are, or they don’t exist directly, so you need to take similar steps.

This article is used for these types of users. This is to explain how to prevent the Google Maps application from keeping track of user movements, but you can continue to use it in the usual way. It seems like it’s been done so far.

Remove a trip from the timeline

The most effective way to avoid this tracking that Google Maps does about our movements is to remove the location timeline, or at least some of it in the Great G.

This means that the map will store detailed information about each trip we made or made in the internal timeline of the app itself.

Thanks to this timeline, the map can show places we visited on different days or at different times, or suggest nearby places when we re-pass the same or similar route. increase.

You can choose to delete the information stored by the app altogether, delete a specific part of a particular trip, or delete all the places you visited on a particular day.

To achieve this, you need to do the following:

Open Google Maps on your smartphone. Then play the profile picture in the search bar at the top of everything on the right. In the menu that opens, you need to click on the timeline. Then you will see a window informing you that you want to see the chronology. Let’s go there we need to be pilot. Once in the chronology, you can delete part of the trip by touching the three dot icons (details) next to the trip and then deleting. Click where it says “Today” to see how to mark the day you are interested in. You can also delete the history of one day by touching the three (other) icons on the upper right of the screen and then deleting one day.

Turn off location history

The fact that you disable location history is another way to have Google Maps save your location and therefore track us who want to escape.

As you can imagine, location history is pre-determined in the app and is dedicated to sharing locations with other Google services that provide information and ads, depending on where we are and where we are going. doing.

The way to prevent this is to delete the location history. This is done as follows:

Let’s open Google Maps once. Being inside, it’s the moment you touch the picture in your profile profile picture in the search bar at the top right. In the menu displayed below,[設定]Must be selected.[設定]and,[Googleの場所の設定]Tap. Now you need to move down until Advanced is visible and expanded. When it appears, move down until you find Google’s location history. You need to enter it here. If you have multiple Google accounts, you will be prompted to select one on the next screen. at the time,[ロケーション履歴]Of the section[非アクティブ化]You can press to prevent Google Maps from continuing to collect information.[オプションを選択]Click to auto-delete You can choose to delete ages older than the specified age (3.18 or 36 months), do not automatically delete older activities, or manually select the activities you want to delete. To confirm your selection[フォロー]Just click.

In this way, you have a little freedom to choose not only to deactivate this location system, but also to not save the past.

As you can see, this is pretty easy. Currently, it is our responsibility to choose the type of location system we need and whether we need it.

Enter secret mode

Indeed, many people are in Chrome with incognito mode enabled. Well, Google Maps also has this mode.

Secret mode is a safe way to navigate the map without worrying about leaving the trail. When incognito mode is enabled, Google Maps pauses activity recording in addition to tracking your location.

To use it, you need to follow these steps:

Play your profile picture As in the previous case, enable incognito mode in the menu that opens. To turn it off, tap the secret icon in the top search bar (on the right) and then disable it.

With everything we talked about today, we can limit Google Maps’ access to your location and route as much as possible in order to protect everything related to important parts of your privacy.

The good thing is that you can select the part you want to erase, not all. This gives you the freedom to decide how far you are going so that Google can recognize routes and locations through the map.

