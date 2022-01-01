GoldenEye 007 Xbox achievements can be viewed online and hints may be displayed on new ports





One of the most beloved multiplayer experiences around the world, Rare’s legendary N64 game, GoldenEye007, has the potential to lead a new life on the Xbox after the achievements of online games are discovered. there is.

True Achievements, a website that tracks Xbox Achievement activity, recently got a Goldeneye 007 Achievement list that you’ve never seen before. We have 55 achievements, which is equivalent to a total of 1,000 gamer scores. This is another hint that this may be a new port.

As many of you may remember, there is an updated version of GoldenEye007 being developed for the Xbox Live Arcade on the Xbox 360, which was completed shortly before it was canceled due to licensing issues. At the time, XBLA games had a 200 gamer score limit, so it’s an interesting development to see GoldenEye007 with a 1,000 gamer score.

In addition, the True Achievements website reveals that only two Xbox accounts have earned any of these achievements: BIG sheep and xtina mcgrath. Searching for these names, BIG sheep and xtina mcgrath appear to be the rare employees James Thomas and Christina McGrath.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that a new port of Golden Eye 007 on the Xbox console is imminent, but it’s an exciting prospect for fans as we approach the New Year.

In February 2021, just a month after the full playthrough of the game’s campaign was released on YouTube, Rare’s canceled GoldenEye007 remastered game file was shared over the internet. The demo showed that you can swap old and new visuals like the Halo remaster, run at 60FPS, and play at 4K.

Check out the officially announced Project 007 while you wait to learn more about this possible port of GoldenEye 007-a new James Bond game from Hitman developer IO Interactive.

Adam Bankhurst is an IGN news writer. Follow him on Twitter @ AdamBankhurst and Twitch.

