Traditional BlackBerry phones will stop working on January 4th





Starting Tuesday, January 4, the company will stop running support for traditional devices running BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier. This means that any older device that isn’t running on Android software will not be able to use data, send text messages, access the Internet, or make phone calls to the 911. Most mobile users are migrating from BlackBerry, but this is the latest version. Operating System Overview Launched in 2013-The move to end support for mobile phones marks the end of what was once considered cutting-edge technology. The company initially released news in September 2020 as part of its commitment to providing security software. BlackBerry (BB) has been out of the phone business most of the time since 2016, but for many years it has continued to license brands to phone makers such as TCL and more recently Onward Mobility. , A security startup based in Austin, Texas. For 5G Blackberry devices running on Android software. (BlackBerry Android devices are not affected by the end of service.)

From the late 1990s to the early 2000s, BlackBerry’s old school phones with physical keyboards were once nicknamed “Crack Berries” by very popular people. The keyboard appealed to professionals who wanted the flexibility to work outside the office with some of the tools used on desktop computers.

Thanks to their high reputation for security, these devices have become status symbols and fixtures for Wall Street people, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, and even President Barack Obama. At its peak in 2012, BlackBerry had more than 80 million active users.

The company started in 1996 as Research In Motion called a bidirectional pager. Its first gadget, Inter @ ctivePager, allowed customers to respond to pages using a physical keyboard, a hybrid of text messaging and email. Three years later, RIM introduced the BlackBerry name on the BlackBerry 850.

Eventually, BlackBerry phones gained support for BBM, an encrypted text messaging platform prior to email, apps, web browsing, and WhatsApp, and survived after BlackBerry was overtaken by its rivals. ..

However, due to Apple’s touchscreen revolution on the iPhone in 2007, BlackBerry products seemed to be in short supply. I’ve tried touchscreen and slideout keyboard models with little success. We’ve developed some phones that don’t have a physical keyboard, but they lacked the tactile keyboard, which is BlackBerry’s main distinguishing factor.

BlackBerry eventually gave up its own software, adopted Android, and layered security software on top of it. Has some success with enterprise security software and automotive software.

TCL stopped manufacturing devices named BlackBerry in 2020, but some fans have postponed the arrival of Onward Mobility’s BlackBerry 5G devices, originally scheduled for 2021. Despite the delay, the website will display the banner “Coming in 2021”. .. “

Dave Goldman of CNN Business contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/01/tech/blackberry-end-of-life/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos