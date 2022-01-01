Square Enix wants to enter NFT





Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix, hopes that blockchain technology and NFTs will become important trends in video games.

In a New Year’s letter posted on Square Enix’s website, Matsuda mentioned several new things, including cloud computing, the Metaverse, and cryptocurrencies where blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are important issues. It outlines technology trends.

“With the advent of NFTs using blockchain technology, the liquidity of digital products has improved significantly, it has become possible to trade various products at high prices, and conversations have become active all over the world,” says Matsuda. Says. “Given that 2021 was a year when NFTs met with great enthusiasm due to the rapidly expanding user base, it is considered not only” Metaverse: 1st year “but also” NFT: 1st year “. increase. “

NFT is a hot button topic in the video game industry these days. DeadByDaylightstudio Behavior Interactive faced a huge backlash from fans through NFT collaboration, but Ubisoft fans responded similarly to the company’s new blockchain technology. But the worst repulsion of all went beyond the NFT integration of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl. Things got so ugly that the developer GSC Game World completely removed the NFT from the game.

“By incorporating a viable token economy into the game, we enable the growth of independent games.” Https://t.co/0eWsCC0sMa pic.twitter.com/GEGqD9dJqX

-Nibellion (@Nibellion) January 1, 2022

Matsuda knows that most people who play video games on a regular basis aren’t responding well to NFTs, but believe that controversial technology can attract new viewers. increase.

“I understand that’play for fun’, and that some people who currently make up the majority of players have expressed their reservations for these new trends, and of course. That’s right, “explains Matsuda. “But I think there are a certain number of people who are motivated to’play to contribute’, which means helping to make the game more exciting.”

Many fans and industry insiders are already dissatisfied with the words of the president of Square Enix.

As the president of Square Enix, I would like to clarify that some people say, “I enjoy playing games,” but I hope you all know that you are a coward with a broken butt. I would like.

— Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) January 1, 2022

First Developer Challenge in 2022 (Impossible): Read this entire letter without a single audible moan or visible eyeball. https: //t.co/0tJBj5UFR1

— Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) January 1, 2022

Square Enix enters the NFT when the most popular game is about planet-destroying companies pic.twitter.com/7p8xPkCaBJ

— Mel (@sephirothsdoll) January 1, 2022

“Traditional games do not provide a clear incentive for this latter group, which is strictly motivated by inconsistent personal feelings such as good intentions and volunteerism,” says Matsuda. “It’s blockchain-based tokens that make this possible. By incorporating a viable token economy into the game, we enable the growth of self-sustaining games.”

Mr. Matsuda continues as follows. “At the heart of what I call a’distributed game’is exactly this kind of ecosystem, and I hope this will be a major trend in games in the future. The one-way relationship in which the game player and the game provider are linked by the finished game is called a “centralized game”, and in contrast to the decentralized game, the decentralized game is incorporated into the portfolio in addition to the centralized game. I can. Our main strategic theme since 2022. “

Square Enix seems to be entering the NFT business soon.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

